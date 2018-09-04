More Events:

September 04, 2018

Wanderlust 108's 'mindful triathlon' includes 5K, yoga, meditation

This year, a portion of every ticket sold will go to (RED)

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Wanderlust 108 Photo by Brittany Halberg/for Wanderlust Festival.

Wanderlust 108 starts with a 5K.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, Wanderlust 108 will return to The Navy Yard in PhillyThe outdoor fitness event, called "the world’s only mindful triathlon," includes a 5K run/walk, DJ-powered yoga session and guided meditation.

After the three main events, attendees can drop in to pop-up fitness classes on the lawn, refuel with a pre-purchased picnic lunch, and can shop the marketplace where there will be an exclusive Adidas x Wanderlust collection.

Tickets are available here. There are different package options at different price points.

This year, Wanderlust will donate $1.08 from every ticket sold to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS with (RED). That donation is enough to provide 5-plus days of life-saving HIV medication.

The event, which will take place rain or shine, will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It's family-friendly, so kids are welcome to participate. For those 13 and under, tickets are free. Strollers are welcome as well.

Remember to bring a yoga mat, running shoes and water bottle to Wanderlust 108.

Wanderlust 108

Saturday, Sept. 22
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | $45-$150 per person
The Navy Yard Marine Parade Grounds
4747 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19112

