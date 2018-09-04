Wanderlust 108's 'mindful triathlon' includes 5K, yoga, meditation

On Saturday, Sept. 22, Wanderlust 108 will return to The Navy Yard in Philly. The outdoor fitness event, called "the world’s only mindful triathlon," includes a 5K run/walk, DJ-powered yoga session and guided meditation.

After the three main events, attendees can drop in to pop-up fitness classes on the lawn, refuel with a pre-purchased picnic lunch, and can shop the marketplace where there will be an exclusive Adidas x Wanderlust collection.

Tickets are available here. There are different package options at different price points.

This year, Wanderlust will donate $1.08 from every ticket sold to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS with (RED). That donation is enough to provide 5-plus days of life-saving HIV medication.



The event, which will take place rain or shine, will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It's family-friendly, so kids are welcome to participate. For those 13 and under, tickets are free. Strollers are welcome as well.

Remember to bring a yoga mat, running shoes and water bottle to Wanderlust 108.

Saturday, Sept. 22

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | $45-$150 per person

The Navy Yard Marine Parade Grounds

4747 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19112



