More Health:

September 13, 2018

Running the half marathon? Take time to properly recover

Temple doctor offers tips to reduce soreness, avoid injury after Philly race

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
Stock_Carroll - Running outside Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A group of men running together.

The thousands of runners registered to compete Sunday in the Rock 'n' Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon have spent months training to cross the finish line at Eakins Oval.

But that should not mark the end of their roads – even if they don't have their eyes on another race.

"Just because you technically finished the marathon doesn't mean the training in your journey is over," said Dr. Ryan Schreiter, a Temple Health sports medicine specialist. "I think that recovery period is really important."

Knowing how to properly respond after a finishing a grueling race will help runners reduce soreness and avoid injury. Here are some basic recommendations offered by Schreiter:

KEEP WALKING

Race organizers politely instruct runners to keep walking once they have crossed the finish line. That's partly to keep the finish area unclogged. But it serves a health purpose, too.

Walking prevents the body from shutting down, Schreiter said. It eases the body into recovery mode, preventing muscle spasms that occur when the body suddenly stops moving.

"That's when people get the wobbly legs and they collapse," Schreiter said.

Runners should keep walking for at least 10 to 20 minutes after finishing the race, Schreiter said. They should enjoy the snacks provided by race volunteers and make sure to drink plenty of water.

He also suggested they change into clean shoes that provide plenty of support and check for blisters.

SAVE THE STRETCHING

There is little need to stretch immediately after finishing the race, Schreiter said.

Again, Schreiter suggested runners just keep walking immediately after the race. Save the stretching for the days to come – when it will help relieve muscle soreness.

"As soon as you stop, the body may go into rest-recovery mode and start shutting down and start spasming," he said. "Now, you're fighting a muscle spasm or a muscle cramp on top of trying to stretch. Really, you can just walk and hydrate. That's the best thing to do."

Most major races have massage tents set up shortly after the finish line. Some runners find them helpful, he said.

Schreiter suggested runners hold off on cryotherapy, a trendy recovery treatment that relieves muscle pain. Instead, he recommended an ice bath, which will have the same effect – deflating inflammation – and save runners considerable money.

CHOW DOWN

Running a half marathon will burn hundreds of calories. It will dehydrate the body, overwork the kidneys and beat up all sorts of muscles.

It will take several days to replenish the body's glycogen and mitochondria, which fueled the body's muscles during the race.

"Maintaining high protein and high carbohydrates for the next three to four days is actually pretty important," Schreiter said. "And hydrating. Your body is in this stressful state. You're dehydrated. Your muscles are beat up."

But maybe don't eat that cheesesteak right after finishing the race. 

Instead, Schreiter encouraged runners to begin by eating the bananas, pretzels and oranges that are often distributed after the race. Ease into heavier foods later.

There's not many foods to avoid, but Schreiter suggested people wait to eat processed food.

"The processed food will just go in you and go right through you," he said. "Your body needs a little substance."

REST UP

Novice runners should refrain from running again for another 10 to 14 days, Schreiter said.

This may come naturally to some runners, who are ready for a break after months of arduous training. But others may be itching to get back out there.

But muscles take time to fully recover – even after the soreness is gone.

Veteran runners will have a better idea of how long they need to rest or dial back before they return to their typical training regimen.

"If you're running a marathon, you probably know your body very well," Schreiter said. "You know what you can do. You know what you can't do. 

"Just because you're finished, that doesn't mean that's the end of your training. At the back end, it's really important."


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Running Philadelphia Races

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

In opioid sweep, Norristown doctor accused of trading pills for nude photos of female patients
Cipriano Main

Eagles

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Five matchups to watch
091218DeSeanJacksonMikeEvans

Music

The end of an era: Electric Factory bought by AEG, starts rebrand
Stock_Carroll - Electric Factory Concert Venue

Food & Drink

SausageFest returns to South Philly for fourth year
Sausage Fest preview

Senior Health

Trying to protect seniors, the most vulnerable, from formidable foe Florence
09132018_hurricane_florence_nasa.jpg

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2
091118JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.