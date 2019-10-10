More News:

October 10, 2019

Rutgers bans student from Camden campus over 'disturbing' Facebook posts

School police said Thursday they remain 'vigilant and on high alert' in the wake of the incident

Adam Hermann
A Rutgers student was banned from the school's Camden campus Thursday after making a number of 'disturbing' Facebook posts.

The student, whose identity hasn't been disclosed, posted "a number of posts that have been characterized as disturbing and placed them on a closed Facebook page for Rutgers Law students", according to a statement published Thursday to the Rutgers University-Camden social media accounts:

Rutgers University Police reportedly conducted an investigation, and determined there was no credible, immediate threat to the campus's safety. Still, the university made the decision to ban the student from campus on Thursday.

Rutgers University Police said it will remain "vigilant and on high alert", and advised anyone on campus who witnesses "suspicious behavior" to file a report with police, though it didn't specify what "suspicious behavior" would look like in this instance.

What the Facebook posts specifically said is unclear: The school has declined to discuss the content of the student's posts.

A campus spokesperson told the Courier-Post it's not yet clear if the student will face criminal charges due to the posts. For now, the spokesperson said the school's main concern is getting the student the appropriate help.

