Rutgers University dean charged with filming upskirt videos

A Rutgers University dean allegedly recorded secret upskirt videos of women while working at the school's New Brunswick campus, the New Jersey Attorney General's office said Tuesday.

Joshua Kohut, 51, of Cranbury, Middlesex County, has been charged with one count of invasion of privacy following an investigation that included a search of his phone and other devices, prosecutors said. Kohut is the dean of research at Rutgers' School of Environmental and Biological Sciences.

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Investigators said one of Kohut's devices contained videos that showed a person's "undergarment-clad intimate parts."

"An invasion of privacy like this is not just disturbing, it is also a criminal act," New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a statement. "We will prosecute accordingly."

Authorities did not say how many videos were found or whether they depicted more than one person.

Kohut was placed on administrative leave after the university became aware of the "extremely disturbing charges," a university spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. Kohut has been banned from campus pending the outcome of an investigation.

The fourth-degree invasion of privacy charge carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The attorney general's office said anyone with information can call Lt. Jon Norcia at the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety at (609) 780-5449 or send an email to NorciaJ@njdcj.org.