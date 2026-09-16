Rittenhouse community rallies to try to save family-owned corner store that's been in business for decades

Sue's Produce Market in Rittenhouse is facing eviction after decades in business, but the Rittenhouse community is pitching in to try to save the beloved grocer.

Owner James Shin said his family-owned corner store needs to raise $40,000 after falling behind on rent payments for its 114 S. 18th St. location. Shin said his mother Tina's commitment to the store motivated him to set up a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised more than $15,000 from over 300 people in less than a week.

"It's very touching," said Shin, 37. "We've been around for a long time and I know everyone loves Sue's and seeing my mom. I just didn't think of it to this extreme. It definitely exceeded my expectations of how much love that we do get from our customers."

Local businesses have begun to fundraise and advocate on Sue's behalf. Rittenhouse Row, the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting neighborhood commerce and business owners, made a plea to its members and social media followers on Monday to donate.

The team from Michelin Star-awarded restaurant Her Place Supper Club said Tuesday that it plans to host a family-style, Korean-inspired dinner on Oct. 16, with all proceeds slated to help support Sue's.

"If you've ever been to Sue's you know it's the place for everything," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post. "I cannot imagine our neighborhood without this treasure so we are going to do what we know how to do and cook dinner."

Despite its popularity, business at the market has slowed down in recent years, Shin said. Costs associated with purchasing produce, paying for utility bills and labor have increased, and Tina is often left running the Rittenhouse store on her own. Shin, who spends most of his time overseeing the business' second location in Society Hill, said he found out recently that the family's Rittenhouse location was behind on rent.

"I hear so many stories of older businesses that are closing down and I'm like, 'Man, are we next?'" Shin said. "With the whole GoFundMe page, we are still making payments as we try to catch up. … I'm trying to make (the $40,000 target) as soon as possible."

Sue's Produce Market began with Shin's great aunt, Sue, who started selling fruit out of a cart on 18th and Walnut streets in 1976. As business grew, Sue established another location on 18th and Chestnut streets. In the late 1980s, it moved to a storefront that's across from its current site, which it moved into in 2001. Ownership of the market has been passed down through the family, and Shin and his mother took over operations in 2012.

In the years since, Tina has expanded its offerings to serve fresh-pressed juice and her homemade kimchi and kimbap. Tina, 63, wakes up every day at 2 a.m. to prepare her homemade Korean dishes before working behind the cash register from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Shin said.

"She started off just making a couple, but it started to pick up," he said. "Nobody else knows how to do it except her. She keeps pushing herself, even when she's not feeling well she'll still get up because she doesn't want to take a day off. … I feel like this is the best way I can try to support her."

This is not the first time Sue's has faced financial struggles, Shin said, but he hopes that the fundraising campaign will help the store get back on its feet and can find ways to bring in new customers. Since going public with the financial challenges, Shin said he has gained insight into the legacy of his family’s hard work — hearing stories and offerings of support from customers who have frequented the business over the past 50 years.

"That's what makes the community of Philadelphia so great," Shin said. "In a time of need, everyone gets together and helps support. You can lose sight of that because of all the things that are going on in the world. … We are definitely trying to stay for the long run.”