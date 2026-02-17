More Events:

February 17, 2026

Saltwater Fishing Expo brings surf pros, casting demos and family activities to NJ in March

The three-day show features expert seminars, hands-on demonstrations and a Sunday Family Day with free admission for kids 11 and under.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Fishing
NJ saltwater Fishing Expo NJ Saltwater Fishing Expo/TCA Events LLC

Anglers browse gear, attend seminars and test equipment during the annual Saltwater Fishing Expo, coming to Edison, NJ in March.

If you’re already thinking about striped bass and spring tides, the Saltwater Fishing Expo returns March 13-15 to the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.

The show spans three days and includes hundreds of vendors selling rods, reels, tackle, apparel and marine gear. Organizers say more than 25 new booths are joining the lineup in 2026.

Friday is Surf Friday, with a full slate of surf-focused seminars throughout the day. Anglers including “Crazy” Alberto Knie, Shell E. Caris, John Skinner and Jimmy Fee are scheduled to present, followed by a 6:30 p.m. Q&A panel featuring several of the surf pros. One attendee will receive a surf tackle package valued at more than $2,500.

Throughout the weekend, Captain Frank Crescitelli will host cast net demonstrations. A casting pond gives visitors the chance to try out rods and reels or learn fly-casting basics with instructors on hand. A fishing simulator lets attendees hook a virtual fish while feeling the pull on the line as it appears on a large screen.

Sunday is Family Day. Children 11 and under receive free admission with a paying adult, and the first 100 will receive a Daiwa rod and reel combo. Younger anglers can also try the catch-and-release trout pond, stocked with more than 500 pounds of trout. The pond is free for kids 11 and under and $5 per session for ages 12 and up, with rods and bait provided.

General admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 11. Kids 5 and under get in free.

Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Saltwater Fishing Expo

March 13-15
New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center
97 Sunfield Ave.
Edison, NJ 08837

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Expos Fishing Edison Family-Friendly

Videos

Featured

1282026 - flea market

The Big Flea Market will bring vintage fashion and midcentury style to New Jersey this February
Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Slavery exhibit at President's House must be restored, judge rules

Presidents House Opinion

Sponsored

The 2026 home lending landscape

Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

Prevention

Possible measles exposure reported at Philadelphia International Airport

measles exposure Philly airport

Entertainment

A look back at figure skater Isabeau Levito's path to the Olympics

Isabeau Levito

Scavenger Hunt

Solve a murder at The Franklin Institute during a Feb. 28 scavenger hunt

watsonadventures - murder at the franklin

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: All-Star recap; what needs to change after return from break?

Maxey Edgecombe 2.14.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved