Saltwater Fishing Expo brings surf pros, casting demos and family activities to NJ in March

If you’re already thinking about striped bass and spring tides, the Saltwater Fishing Expo returns March 13-15 to the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.

The show spans three days and includes hundreds of vendors selling rods, reels, tackle, apparel and marine gear. Organizers say more than 25 new booths are joining the lineup in 2026.

Friday is Surf Friday, with a full slate of surf-focused seminars throughout the day. Anglers including “Crazy” Alberto Knie, Shell E. Caris, John Skinner and Jimmy Fee are scheduled to present, followed by a 6:30 p.m. Q&A panel featuring several of the surf pros. One attendee will receive a surf tackle package valued at more than $2,500.

Throughout the weekend, Captain Frank Crescitelli will host cast net demonstrations. A casting pond gives visitors the chance to try out rods and reels or learn fly-casting basics with instructors on hand. A fishing simulator lets attendees hook a virtual fish while feeling the pull on the line as it appears on a large screen.

Sunday is Family Day. Children 11 and under receive free admission with a paying adult, and the first 100 will receive a Daiwa rod and reel combo. Younger anglers can also try the catch-and-release trout pond, stocked with more than 500 pounds of trout. The pond is free for kids 11 and under and $5 per session for ages 12 and up, with rods and bait provided.

General admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 11. Kids 5 and under get in free.

Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

March 13-15

New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave.

Edison, NJ 08837

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.







