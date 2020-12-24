Santa receives COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Fauci says

Santa Claus is coming to town — and he's been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said he took a trip to the North Pole to give Santa Claus the COVID-19 vaccine before he travels around the world to deliver presents on Thursday night ahead of Christmas.

"I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go," Fauci told Elmo on a special Sesame Street Town Hall episode with CNN. "He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about."

He added the elves and reindeer have natural inoculations and therefore are protected from the coronavirus, 6ABC reported. Mrs. Claus is set to get the vaccine soon.

Fauci also told the kids about the vaccine and how it works during the special. He responded to questions and concerns the kids had, like when they'd be able to hug their family members again and if the vaccine hurts, NPR reported.

This follows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's travel waiver for Santa Claus, though the Department of Health still wants him to wear a mask to reduce the spread, according to WebMD.

"He'll still be able to do his job but do it safely because he's wearing a mask," Cuomo said.

New Jersey also issued a travel waiver for Santa, NJ.com reported.