Scarecrow Festival returns to Peddler’s Village Sept. 13-14 for fall family fun

Peddler’s Village will host its annual Scarecrow Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 13-14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shops will remain open until 8 p.m. on Saturday. Admission and parking are free, rain or shine.

The weekend includes scarecrow-making workshops, pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, hay piles, face painting, sand art, lawn games, Bootlegger Bo’s Gem Mine and axe throwing with ThrowHouse.

Live entertainment begins Saturday with Borderline at the gazebo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a scarecrow stilt walker strolling the Village during the same hours, and Station Hill Bluegrass at the gazebo from 3 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Martin & Kelly perform at the gazebo from noon to 4 p.m., and the Back Porch Jug Band plays in the courtyard from noon to 3 p.m.

The festival coincides with the 46th annual Scarecrows in the Village display, which runs Sept. 8 through Oct. 26. More than 150 scarecrows created by local families, artists and organizations will line the Village paths during that time. Visitors can vote for their favorites using the Peddler’s Village mobile app.





2400 Street Road



New Hope, PA. 18938



Free admission, including parking

Sept. 13-14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; shops open until 8 p.m. SaturdayPeddler’s Village

