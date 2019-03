A school bus driver pulled into a gas station Friday afternoon and walked away, leaving dozens of students from the Northampton Area School District stranded on their way home from school.

The bus driver, employed by the First Student transportation company, pulled into a Sunoco about seven miles away from the Northampton Area Middle School and High School, and left the bus, according to the Morning Call.

Northampton Area School District Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik told the Morning Call there was “some type of disturbance” on the bus, but he wasn’t sure what exactly transpired.

Less than an hour after the bus driver departed at the gas station, Kovalchik said, the students had all been picked up by parents or boarded a new bus sent to the gas station by First Student.

Kovalchik said the school district will investigate the situation with police.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

