Three pallets of seafood stolen from tractor-trailer in South Philadelphia

Thieves in South Philadelphia stole multiple pallets of seafood overnight in the latest fishy cargo theft incident.

Six men wearing masks and all black swiped three pallets of seafood from the back of a tractor-trailer on South 7th Street and Packer Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 6ABC first reported. The men reportedly carted off the fish in three vehicles, with two going north on 7th Street and the other heading south.

At present, it's unclear exactly what was taken, how much it was worth or how they accessed the fish.



This incident is reminiscent of a similar theft last month, when a pallet of tuna worth $10,000 was taken from a refrigerated trailer at 3400 S. Lawrence St., just a few blocks away, on Aug. 8. At that time, thieves took the fish while the driver slept as he waited for his cargo to be unloaded at Samuels Seafood Co.

John Mackara, director of security for Samuels Seafood, believed that crime was connected to other food thefts. Earlier that week, Samuels reported $2,400 in salmon was stolen from a truck and $15,000 of beef was taken in a similar incident in Southwest Philly in July.



Additionally, thieves stole bourbon and seafood from a truck in Northeast Philly in March. The following month, a driver was injured when a group of thieves took two pallets of snow crab worth $30,000 from a truck on Byberry Road.