Man charged with ethnic intimidation in stabbing of park ranger at Rittenhouse Square

A 34-year-old man who stabbed a city park ranger with scissors at Rittenhouse Square on Sunday afternoon was identified Tuesday and charged with multiple crimes, including ethnic intimidation for allegedly shouting, "Go back to your country!" during the attack, Philly police said.

MORE: Woman charged with DUI, homicide for I-95 crash that killed 2 people in March

Thomas Riceman, of University City, entered a security booth in the center of the park shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday and laid down, police said. When the park ranger asked Riceman to leave, Riceman allegedly attacked him with scissors and stabbed him in the face and head.

The park ranger, who was not identified, got into a struggle with Riceman and managed to put him in handcuffs despite his injuries. Police then arrived and took Riceman into custody.

The ranger was taken to Thomas Jefferson University to be treated for his injuries and was released later Sunday.

Riceman is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, making terroristic threats and related offenses.