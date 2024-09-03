More News:

September 03, 2024

Driver in March I-95 crash charged with DUI, homicide, police say

Officials also charged Dimple Patel with reckless driving and tampering with evidence after she struck a red Prius stopped on the left shoulder.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
I-95 crash Dimple Patel Daniella Heminghaus/Bucks County Courier Times; USA TODAY NETWORK

Police expect Dimple Patel to turn herself in Tuesday morning after they charged her with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and more for her part in a four-car crash that left two dead.

A woman is facing multiple charges from authorities for her part in a four-car crash in March that left two people dead, Pennsylvania State Police said. 

On Aug. 28, police charged Dimple Patel with homicide, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, among other offenses. Police said Patel turned herself in Tuesday morning. 

The incident in question took place on March 3 at 3:20 a.m. on Interstate-95 North at mile marker 26.8, near Port Richmond. At the time, a red Toyota Prius owned by Aktilek Baktybekov was disabled on the left shoulder, and partially in the left lane. Behind it, Tolobek Esenbekov had parked his gray Hyundai Elantra. 

Esenbekov was in the midst of exiting his car, seemingly to assist Baktybekov, who was standing on the roadway, when Patel struck the rear of the Hyundai and caused a four-car collisionBoth Esenbekov and Baktybekov were hit during the incident and later died from their injuries. I-95 was closed in both directions for multiple hours following the crash. 

Police said Patel was driving a 2022 Ford Mustang going 71-72 mph using the Blue Cruise hands-free driving feature and Adaptive Cruise Control. 

Read more Investigations Crashes Philadephia Police Pennsylvania State Police Crime Driving I-95 Homicide

