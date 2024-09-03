Driver in March I-95 crash charged with DUI, homicide, police say

A woman is facing multiple charges from authorities for her part in a four-car crash in March that left two people dead, Pennsylvania State Police said.

On Aug. 28, police charged Dimple Patel with homicide, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, among other offenses. Police said Patel turned herself in Tuesday morning.

The incident in question took place on March 3 at 3:20 a.m. on Interstate-95 North at mile marker 26.8, near Port Richmond. At the time, a red Toyota Prius owned by Aktilek Baktybekov was disabled on the left shoulder, and partially in the left lane. Behind it, Tolobek Esenbekov had parked his gray Hyundai Elantra.



Esenbekov was in the midst of exiting his car, seemingly to assist Baktybekov, who was standing on the roadway, when Patel struck the rear of the Hyundai and caused a four-car collision. Both Esenbekov and Baktybekov were hit during the incident and later died from their injuries. I-95 was closed in both directions for multiple hours following the crash.

Police said Patel was driving a 2022 Ford Mustang going 71-72 mph using the Blue Cruise hands-free driving feature and Adaptive Cruise Control.