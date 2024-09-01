Temple University warns community of scam involving callers impersonating police

Temple University's Department of Public Safety is warning students and their parents and guardians of a scam in which callers are impersonating university police and asking for money.

Early Saturday morning, two Temple parents received phone calls from someone who identified themselves as a "Temple Police Officer," Temple police said on Instagram. The caller told the parents their sons had been arrested and they needed to send money via Apple Pay or Cash App in order for their children to be released.

"Both parents knew this to be a scam, did not send any money, and confirmed the well-being of their sons," Temple said.

The calls came from a 215 area code, according to Temple. Temple's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the two calls.

Temple said that university police will never call a parent or guardian and request money for the release of their child. Anyone who does receive a call from someone impersonating Temple police officers should hang up on them and call the Temple University Police Department at 215-204-1234 to file a report.