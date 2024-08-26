More Culture:

August 26, 2024

To mark its 100th anniversary, Temple's marching band will perform at the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The group was one of nine selected from over 100 applicants to participate in the 99th edition of the annual holiday event.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Temple University
Temple Marching Band Thanksgiving parade Provided Image/Jeremy Weber Photography for Temple University

Temple University's marching band celebrates after being selected to perform in the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Temple University's marching band will mark its 100th anniversary by participating at an event that's nearing its own century-mark celebration.

The Diamond Band announced Sunday it was selected to be in the 99th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November 2025, marching the two-mile route in New York City alongside balloons, floats, dance crews, color guards and musicians. This will be Temple's first performance in the paradewhich is televised each year on NBC. 

MORE: How eye drops used to prevent blindness in newborns funded the Barnes Foundation's art collection

"This is such an incredible opportunity, and the students couldn’t be more excited to receive the invitation," Band Director Matthew Brunner said in a statement. "This could not have happened without all the hard work and dedication of the alumni of the band who came before. Their skill and perseverance over the years have paved the way for the Diamond Band be part of the 2025 Macy’s Parade!" 

Macy's said Temple's marching band was one of nine selected from over 100 applicants. To apply, bands had to submit information on their members, leadership and awards, as well as include videos of their performances and examples of their impact on the community. 

"Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers nationwide," the retailer said in a statement.

The band will spend the next 15 months rehearsing and preparing for the event, Temple said, and it received $10,000 from Macy's following the selection. 

"It’s tremendous to see the hard work and dedication of our students and faculty recognized in this way," said Robert Stoker, dean and vice provost for Temple's Boyer College of Music. "One of our main goals is to provide unique opportunities and experiences for our students and this is one that these students will remember forever."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Temple University New York City Thanksgiving Performances Events Bands Parades Macy's

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Philadelphia Fire Department truck in North Philly, police say

fire department truck crash

Sponsored

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls

Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Children's Health

Infectious diseases spike when kids return to school − here's what you can do about it

School Illness Prevention

Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds reveals why Rob McElhenney was cut from 'Deadpool'

Rob McElhenney Deadpool

Eagles

Jahan Dotson discusses trade being a 'shock,' joining talent-filled Eagles team

Jahan Dotson Eagles Press Conference

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer free admission to kids during Labor Day weekend

museum american revolution labor day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved