To mark its 100th anniversary, Temple's marching band will perform at the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Temple University's marching band will mark its 100th anniversary by participating at an event that's nearing its own century-mark celebration.

The Diamond Band announced Sunday it was selected to be in the 99th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November 2025, marching the two-mile route in New York City alongside balloons, floats, dance crews, color guards and musicians. This will be Temple's first performance in the parade, which is televised each year on NBC.

"This is such an incredible opportunity, and the students couldn’t be more excited to receive the invitation," Band Director Matthew Brunner said in a statement. "This could not have happened without all the hard work and dedication of the alumni of the band who came before. Their skill and perseverance over the years have paved the way for the Diamond Band be part of the 2025 Macy’s Parade!"

Macy's said Temple's marching band was one of nine selected from over 100 applicants. To apply, bands had to submit information on their members, leadership and awards, as well as include videos of their performances and examples of their impact on the community.

"Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers nationwide," the retailer said in a statement.



The band will spend the next 15 months rehearsing and preparing for the event, Temple said, and it received $10,000 from Macy's following the selection.



"It’s tremendous to see the hard work and dedication of our students and faculty recognized in this way," said Robert Stoker, dean and vice provost for Temple's Boyer College of Music. "One of our main goals is to provide unique opportunities and experiences for our students and this is one that these students will remember forever."