More News:

November 10, 2025

SEPTA's Regional Rail cancellations to hamper Monday afternoon rush, too

The transit authority says it canceled several trains Monday morning, because safety inspections have left it operating 'with extremely limited vehicle availability.'

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA Regional Rail Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Regional Rail riders can anticipate crowded commutes on Monday. SEPTA canceled six trains on its Chestnut Hill West, Airport and Fox Chase lines in the morning. Sixteen other trains on those lines, operating later in the day, also have been canceled.

SEPTA canceled trains on three of its Regional Rail lines during Monday morning's rush — and will do so again Monday afternoon — due to the ongoing safety inspections of its aging Silverliner IV fleet. 

Six trains were canceled on the Airport, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West lines Monday morning in an effort to provide more reliable service throughout the Regional Rail system, SEPTA said in a statement Sunday night. Another 16 trains on those lines will be canceled later Monday. 

MORE: Parker says Market East plan is open to input. Residents, scarred by Sixers arena fight, aren't buying it.

SEPTA said riders can expect crowded stations, because it is operating "with extremely limited vehicle availability." There also will be fewer cars on each train, and skipped stations on all lines, especially those closest to Center City. Additional cancellations, both "planned and last minute," are also expected, SEPTA added. 

"There aren't any skipped stations designated ahead of time, but as trains fill up heading to Center City, we sometimes have to skip closer-in stations as trains reach capacity," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. "We have been running some express trips to and from impacted stations to accommodate those customers." 

Riders can check SEPTA's website, social media pages and app for the most recent information on delays. 

SEPTA has been conducting safety inspections on its 223 Silverliner IV cars since early October, when the Federal Railroad Administration ordered an emergency audit of the fleet. There have been five electrical fires on the cars since February. 

The Silverliner IV cars were introduced in the 1970s, and SEPTA said it has kept them in use beyond their expected lifespans due to funding constraints.

During the inspections, the Silverliner cars are rotated in and out for testing and safety upgrades. Vehicles with major safety concerns are being removed from service. 

SEPTA must complete the inspections by Friday. The FRA extended its initial deadline by two weeks in late October. SEPTA officials have said the transit authority will meet that deadline. Also, thermal protection circuits, which detect overheating and shut down an engine if there is a fire risk, must be installed by Dec. 5. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Inspections Regional Rail

Videos

Featured

NJT_Fall2021_TK_Melick'sTownFarm_OldwickTAK00147.jpg

It's Wow-ember in the Garden State
Limited - MidLantic_man in restroom.jpg

Why PAE treatment for enlarged prostates (BPH) is so popular

Just In

Must Read

Government

Don't abandon climate program, groups warn

PA budget climate

Sponsored

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Illness

Is COVID during pregnancy linked to autism? What a new study shows, and what it doesn't

Covid-19 Pregnancy Autism

Music

Sabrina Carpenter racks up six Grammy nominations, including album and record of the year

Grammys Sabrina Carpenter

Performances

Acrobatics and holiday spectacle return to Philly with ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’

CDH_RedGold_Icarian2

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved