SEPTA's Regional Rail cancellations to hamper Monday afternoon rush, too

SEPTA canceled trains on three of its Regional Rail lines during Monday morning's rush — and will do so again Monday afternoon — due to the ongoing safety inspections of its aging Silverliner IV fleet.

Six trains were canceled on the Airport, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West lines Monday morning in an effort to provide more reliable service throughout the Regional Rail system, SEPTA said in a statement Sunday night. Another 16 trains on those lines will be canceled later Monday.

SEPTA said riders can expect crowded stations, because it is operating "with extremely limited vehicle availability." There also will be fewer cars on each train, and skipped stations on all lines, especially those closest to Center City. Additional cancellations, both "planned and last minute," are also expected, SEPTA added.

"There aren't any skipped stations designated ahead of time, but as trains fill up heading to Center City, we sometimes have to skip closer-in stations as trains reach capacity," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. "We have been running some express trips to and from impacted stations to accommodate those customers."

Riders can check SEPTA's website, social media pages and app for the most recent information on delays.

SEPTA has been conducting safety inspections on its 223 Silverliner IV cars since early October, when the Federal Railroad Administration ordered an emergency audit of the fleet. There have been five electrical fires on the cars since February.

The Silverliner IV cars were introduced in the 1970s, and SEPTA said it has kept them in use beyond their expected lifespans due to funding constraints.

During the inspections, the Silverliner cars are rotated in and out for testing and safety upgrades. Vehicles with major safety concerns are being removed from service.

SEPTA must complete the inspections by Friday. The FRA extended its initial deadline by two weeks in late October. SEPTA officials have said the transit authority will meet that deadline. Also, thermal protection circuits, which detect overheating and shut down an engine if there is a fire risk, must be installed by Dec. 5.