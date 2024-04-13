SEPTA cancels contract for double-decker train cars from Chinese company

Around seven years after announcing the purchase of double-decker cars for Regional Rail lines, SEPTA ended the contract with the company tasked with producing them.

In 2017, SEPTA had awarded China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), a state-owned Chinese company with a manufacturing facility in Springfield, Massachusetts, a contract to produce 45 bi-level train cars for $185 million.

"SEPTA has terminated its contract with CRRC MA for cause," read a statement from Friday. "The Authority is assessing its options for recouping funds that have been spent on the project."

The first of these cars were expected by the end of 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the target window to 2023, and SEPTA had spent about an excess of $50 million on the project.

Reports indicate that CRRC MA produced shoddy results and frequently missed deadlines, ultimately delivering no vehicles to the transit authority.

"CRRC MA is disappointed with SEPTA’s decision to terminate the manufacturer’s existing multi-level passenger coach contract," a CRRC MA spokesperson told FOX29. "Having worked closely with SEPTA’s project team beginning with rail car design through initial vehicle production, CRRC MA remains committed to completing the project."

The company also struck deals with Boston's MBTA subway system and the Los Angeles Metro for new subway railcars. While CRRC MA also missed deadlines with the two other projects, neither transit authority had canceled their contracts. Though cars delivered to Boston raised quality concerns, MBTA extended its deadline with the company.

The bi-level trains for SEPTA were designed for 130 passengers compared to the current Regional Rail cars, which accommodate 100 people. The lower levels of the car also had bike racks for passengers to use.

At the beginning of 2024, SEPTA made changes to Regional Rail schedules as the authority attempts to maintain services to around 77% of pre-pandemic levels. SEPTA has not commented on whether or not it would seek a new manufacturer for new Regional Rail cars.