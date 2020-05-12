SEPTA plans to implement free transfers, push back fare restructuring to 2021

SEPTA plans to move forward with offering riders free transfers beginning in July, even as the transit authority's larger fare restructuring plan gets pushed back a year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In March, SEPTA revealed plans to restructure several price points across the system pending a series of community meetings and formal board approval. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, those meetings are going to be held virtually, with details still to come.

“The fare restructuring plan was designed to improve equity, affordability and ease-of-travel for our customers,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. “We are proud to be a partner in the region’s economic comeback, and we look forward to helping our customers as we get through the COVID-19 crisis together.”

While price increases will be delayed until 2021, SEPTA aims to implement the free transfer and a reduction in child fares on July 1.

Up to three children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be able to ride for just $1 when traveling with a fare-paying adult on all SEPTA services. Up to three children under five years old will ride for free with a fare paying adult.

One free transfer will be available for customers who use the Travel Wallet or SEPTA Key. The change will result in a $1 savings per-trip for customers who now pay $2 for a base trip plus $1 for a transfer.

Under the delayed fare restructuing, the proposed Travel Wallet base fare on the SEPTA Key card would increase from $2 to $2.50. SEPTA would still offer customers one free transfer, with additional transfers priced at $1 each.

SEPTA also plans to advance the rollout of a three-day convenience pass, with an expected debut in the fall. The pass is valid for 72 hours after the initial tap. These were priced at $18 under the March proposal, compared to the current one-day convenience pass that costs $9.

A new three-day Independence Pass will be tailored to commuters who use the system a few non-consecutive days per week. The price and a debut date for this pass has not yet been determined. The existing one-day Independence Pass costs $13.

While SEPTA has been limited for the last month under its Lifeline Service Schedule, the authority plans to resume most normal transit and fare collection on May 17.

