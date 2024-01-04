More News:

January 04, 2024

Man fatally struck by SEPTA train during fight at 34th Street Station, police say

The incident caused major delays on the Market-Frankford Line. An investigation is ongoing

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Train Death Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A man was fatally struck by a Market-Frankford Line train Thursday afternoon during an altercation on the platform of 34th Street Station, police say. The file photo above shows a SEPTA subway train.

A man was was struck and killed by a Market-Frankford Line train Thursday afternoon during an altercation on the platform of SEPTA's 34th Street Station in University City, authorities said. 

Two men began fighting on the platform just after 4:30 p.m. police said. One of the men fell onto the tracks and was hit by an oncoming subway train. As of Thursday night, police had not identified the man who was killed or found the other man involved in the fight. 

MORE NEWSSEPTA announces Regional Rail updates for the new year

SEPTA officials initially said a man was taken into custody at 40th Street Station a short time after the fight, but police later said the man did not match the description of the suspect involved in the fight, the Inquirer reported. 

The investigation prompted SEPTA to shut down 34th Street Station and operate shuttle buses for riders between 30th and 40th streets. Service was restored shortly after 7 p.m., but SEPTA said residual delays should be expected.

The investigation into the fight at 34th Street Station remains ongoing.

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

