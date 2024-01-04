Man fatally struck by SEPTA train during fight at 34th Street Station, police say

January 04, 2024
A man was was struck and killed by a Market-Frankford Line train Thursday afternoon during an altercation on the platform of SEPTA's 34th Street Station in University City, authorities said.
Two men began fighting on the platform just after 4:30 p.m. police said. One of the men fell onto the tracks and was hit by an oncoming subway train. As of Thursday night, police had not identified the man who was killed or found the other man involved in the fight.
SEPTA officials initially said a man was taken into custody at 40th Street Station a short time after the fight, but police later said the man did not match the description of the suspect involved in the fight, the Inquirer reported.
The investigation prompted SEPTA to shut down 34th Street Station and operate shuttle buses for riders between 30th and 40th streets. Service was restored shortly after 7 p.m., but SEPTA said residual delays should be expected.
MFL: Train service between 40th and 30th Street Station has resumed. Shuttle buses are canceled. Residual delays are expected while full operations are restored.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 5, 2024
The investigation into the fight at 34th Street Station remains ongoing.