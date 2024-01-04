Man fatally struck by SEPTA train during fight at 34th Street Station, police say

A man was was struck and killed by a Market-Frankford Line train Thursday afternoon during an altercation on the platform of SEPTA's 34th Street Station in University City, authorities said.

Two men began fighting on the platform just after 4:30 p.m. police said. One of the men fell onto the tracks and was hit by an oncoming subway train. As of Thursday night, police had not identified the man who was killed or found the other man involved in the fight.