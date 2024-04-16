SEPTA seeks more transit officers, cleaner stations in 2025 budget proposal

With a potential $2.6 billion in its pocket, SEPTA has dreams of cleaner, safer rides next fiscal year.

The transit agency released its 2025 budget proposal Tuesday, calling for more cleaners and safety agents and upgrades to stations and vehicles across the region.

Some highlights of the proposal includes hiring 40 more transit police officers, 30 additional "safety professionals" and 100 more cleaners for stations and vehicles. SEPTA said the $72 million it wants for cleanliness and safety initiatives is double what it set aside for those in 2022.

The budget also calls for a $14 billion, 12-year program for fleet replacement and station upgrades. By 2036, SEPTA wants to make 99% of its trips compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act compared with 61% today. SEPTA also seeks funds to replace the rail fleets on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines.



The budget is dependent on a proposal by Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) to increase the state's investment into transportation by $283 million, with $161 million of that earmarked for SEPTA.

If approved, SEPTA said that the state funding would help the agency avoid budget cuts and fare increases, but the proposal still needs to make it through the General Assembly. SEPTA's budget will undergo a public comment period before seeking approval from SEPTA's board.

SEPTA released its budget as an integrated, ADA-compliant document online with details about the approval process for riders.