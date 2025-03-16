New SEPTA Regional Rail schedules take effect to improve service reliability

New Regional Rail schedules took effect on Sunday in an effort to improve service reliability, SEPTA said in a release.

The changes include "regular adjustments" as well as updates on approximately 20% of Regional Rail service that aim to reduce the likelihood that a small delay will spread and cause additional delays, according to SEPTA. For example, 31 assistant conductors will be added to peak trains, so more cars can be open. The newest vehicles in SEPTA's fleet will also be used during peak service as much as possible, which will allow for faster boarding, SEPTA said.

There will also be increased time between SEPTA and Amtrak trains to reduce the impact of Amtrak delays on SEPTA trains, particularly on the Paoli-Thorndale Line. Maintenance crews will be deployed in strategic locations in advance to get service restored quickly when disruptions happen.

These are the other Regional Rail schedule adjustments happening (The lines not mentioned below have no updates):

• Airport Line: Select trains will no longer go through to Fox Chase or serve Wayne Junction Station. • Chestnut Hill East Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate between 1 minute earlier and 4 minutes later. Due to scheduled track work, weekday service is reduced between 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. in both directions until April 27. Trains will operate every 2 hours. On weekends, trains will be adjusted to operate between 2 minutes earlier and 4 minutes later. • Chestnut Hill West Line: Weekday trains will run on a new schedule. Trains will be adjusted to operate between 7 minutes earlier to 9 minutes later. • Fox Chase Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate between 10 minutes earlier and 8 minutes later. • Glenside Combined Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate between 8 minutes earlier and 22 minutes later. • Lansdale/Doylestown Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate between 6 minutes earlier and 4 minutes later. • Manayunk/Norristown Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate between 3 minutes earlier and 11 minutes later. • Media/Wawa Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate between 4 minutes earlier and 6 minutes later. • Paoli/Thorndale Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate between 13 minutes earlier and 5 minutes later. • Trenton Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate up to 5 minutes later. • Warminster Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate between 1 and 9 minutes later. Inbound train 6499 that departed Glenside at 8:38 a.m. will no longer operate. Shuttle buses will operate weekends only between Glenside and Warminster stations starting March 22. • West Trenton Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate between 8 minutes earlier and 22 minutes later. • Wilmington/Newark Line: Weekday trains will be adjusted to operate up to 12 minutes later. Outbound train 5217 that departs Suburban Station at 1:35 p.m. will now stop at Eddystone Station.





The full, updated Regional Rail schedules can be found online.