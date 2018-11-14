More Health:

November 14, 2018

Sesame milk is the new dairy-free milk option on the market

These little seeds pack a nutritional punch for this plant-based milk

sesame-milk-pexels Pixabay/Pexels

Sesame milk is the new kid on the block in the dairy-free milk aisle.

The world of dairy-free milk is expansive — hemp! Cashew! Almond! — and controversial: is it even milk, or should it be called “mylk?”

Now we can add another non-dairy milk to the mix: organic sesame milk.

Hope & Sesame has stepped onto the scene as the only purveyor of organic, non dairy and plant-based sesame milk products. Hope & Sesame flavors include chocolate, vanilla, original, unsweetened original and chocolate hazelnut.

According to Bevnet, Hope & Sesame spent two years researching and developing their product to create the ideal nutritional balance, consistency and taste. The milk offers the subtle nutty flavor of sesame without overwhelming or changing the flavor profile. Additionally, all of Hope & Sesame’s products are Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher certified, bear the USDA organic seal and feature a simple ingredient list.

Aside from being one of the oldest seeds on earth, sesame packs a ton of health benefits. They lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, balance hormones and boost fat-burning, according to Dr. Axe.

Each eight-ounce serving of Hope & Sesame non-dairy milk packs eight grams of protein. Calorie counts range from 120 to 160 and sugar counts range from zero to 17 grams per serving, depending on the flavor.

This new type of dairy-free milk isn’t lining your local Whole Foods shelves just yet, but you can score it on Deliciousness, a new website that aims to serve food innovations that meet an array of dietary restrictions from vegan, gluten-free to nut-free and kosher. It will also be available on Amazon as of January 1, 2019.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

