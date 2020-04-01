More News:

April 01, 2020

Sheetz launches free meal program for kids during coronavirus pandemic

Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain will help feed children at locations in six states

By Michael Tanenbaum
Sheetz COVID-19 Kids Meals Source/Sheetz

Sheetz's Kidz Meal Bagz, available at participating stores in six states, will include a turkey sandwich, a bag of chips and a drink. The Pennsylvania-based company will initially run the program for two weeks to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic, Pennsylvania-based restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz is launching a free meal program for kids at dozens of stores in six states.

The company announced Wednesday that beginning April 2, select Sheetz locations will provide a free turkey sandwich, chips and a drink to children.

"The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source," said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz. "It is our hope Sheetz's Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times."

The program will be available at stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina. A trial run will last for two weeks before the company evaluates the needs of the community.

Families can receive one meal bag per child daily while supplies last. Those interested in taking advantage of the program can visit a participating store and ask an employee at a register for the meal bags.

Last week, Sheetz announced it would pay employees and additional $3 per hour during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has been forced to temporarily close several stores as a result of employees testing positive for the virus.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary," Sheetz said.

