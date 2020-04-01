Sheetz launches free meal program for kids during coronavirus pandemic

In response to the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic, Pennsylvania-based restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz is launching a free meal program for kids at dozens of stores in six states.

The company announced Wednesday that beginning April 2, select Sheetz locations will provide a free turkey sandwich, chips and a drink to children.

"The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source," said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz. "It is our hope Sheetz's Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times."

The program will be available at stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina. A trial run will last for two weeks before the company evaluates the needs of the community.

Families can receive one meal bag per child daily while supplies last. Those interested in taking advantage of the program can visit a participating store and ask an employee at a register for the meal bags.

Last week, Sheetz announced it would pay employees and additional $3 per hour during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has been forced to temporarily close several stores as a result of employees testing positive for the virus.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary," Sheetz said.