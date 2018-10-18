More Events:

October 18, 2018

Wear your Halloween costume to happy hour at Adventure Aquarium

The next Sips Undersea is coming up

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Happy Hour
aquarium Photo by Eric Aiden/ on Unsplash

Adventure Aquarium offers a unique happy hour experience.

A few months ago, Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, launched Sips Undersea, a unique happy hour series at the waterfront attraction.

The next one will take place a week before Halloween, on Wednesday, Oct. 24. To celebrate the holiday, all attendees are invited to dress in costume.

RELATED: Netflix has a bizarre, creepy new cooking show that's the perfect Halloween treat | Not sure what to do for Halloween? Here's a list of 15 events in Philly | Head to Yoga Hive Philly for a Halloween-themed class on Oct. 31

Maybe go as something aquatic? Or you could dress as Gritty when he visited the aquarium and was triggered by the sharks.

Tickets to attend the after-hours event are $20 online and $25 at the door. Included is your first drink. 

The happy hour will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sips Undersea: Halloween

Wednesday, Oct. 24
6-9 p.m. | $20-$25 per person
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Happy Hour New Jersey Adventure Aquarium Halloween Camden

Just In

Must Read

Rankings

Where do Philly's pro coaches rank on ESPN's list of the Top 50 in North America?
101818_Philly-coaches_usat

Food & Drink

Where to go for some of the best pasta around Philly
A Mano pasta dish

Trash

Philly officials to hold recycling bin giveaway on Saturday
Philadelphia Recycling Bins

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: How the leader of the Eagles defense wound up in the fashion industry
101818_Malcolm-Jenkins-ESPYs_usat

Beauty

Beauty Blitz is just $5 to attend and includes manicures, braid bar and more
manicure

Fitness

Mark your calendars for this BYO-pumpkin workout at the Art Museum steps
byo-pumpkin-workout-core-fitness

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.