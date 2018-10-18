Netflix has a bizarre, creepy new cooking show that's the perfect Halloween treat

October 18, 2018
You may have already checked out the buzzy new how-to cooking show on Netflix, "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," but there's another culinary-themed option on the streaming service that's like a gothic Home Ec class on steroids.
"The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell" follows its titular character as she lives in a sprawling haunted mansion, generously sharing the digs with three puppets: a mummified Egyptian cat, a raccoon stitched together from road kill, and a werewolf.
McConnell herself is an Instagram star who went viral in 2015 for a very not-low-key redesign of her parents' house for Halloween.
The rest of her feed, which has amassed more than 350,000 followers, only unveils even more intricate creations – from shrine cakes to Freddie Mercury to handmade gowns to stunning (and eerie) photo essays.
Freddie Mercury Birthday cake! Made for @20thcenturyfox @BoRhapMovie @QueenWillRock #BohemianRhapsody #sponsored pic.twitter.com/x6atCxgPxz— Christine McConnell (@CHMcConnell) September 5, 2018
I put a spell on you... and now— Christine McConnell (@CHMcConnell) October 10, 2017
you're mine ✨🌙✨#HocusPocus@geniuskitchen pic.twitter.com/xMJOnKlevl
Netflix's new show elevates McConnell's online presence, stringing together different DIY projects, from edible tarantulas to eyeball cookies, while maintaining a unified plot centered on McConnell and her cast of oddball friends, culminating on Halloween night. Famed burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese also makes an appearance on the show as a ghost named Vivienne.
The show's star told Eater she was approached by many different production companies about doing a reality-based show, but she held out for something scripted.
Now three years after those first offers started coming in, McConnell has landed at her No. 1 choice with Netflix. The Jim Henson Co. also approached her for a collaboration, and Henson Alternative, the company's branch focused on adult comedy, created the show's puppets.
Though the show was released just last Friday, there is already talk of a second season – perhaps in time to capture all of McConnell's lavish holiday confections?
The six-episode season is now streaming on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.
