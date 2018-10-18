More Culture:

October 18, 2018

Netflix has a bizarre, creepy new cooking show that's the perfect Halloween treat

'The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell' is your favorite new, goth, baking comedy

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Netflix
christine mcconnell netflix show Netflix/YouTube

Instagram star Christine McConnell is at the center of Netflix's new baking comedy, 'The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell.'

You may have already checked out the buzzy new how-to cooking show on Netflix, "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," but there's another culinary-themed option on the streaming service that's like a gothic Home Ec class on steroids.

"The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell" follows its titular character as she lives in a sprawling haunted mansion, generously sharing the digs with three puppets: a mummified Egyptian cat, a raccoon stitched together from road kill, and a werewolf.

RELATED: 11 horrifying flicks and shows on Netflix just in time for Halloween | 'Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat' is Netflix's first how-to cooking show

McConnell herself is an Instagram star who went viral in 2015 for a very not-low-key redesign of her parents' house for Halloween. 

The rest of her feed, which has amassed more than 350,000 followers, only unveils even more intricate creations – from shrine cakes to Freddie Mercury to handmade gowns to stunning (and eerie) photo essays.


Netflix's new show elevates McConnell's online presence, stringing together different DIY projects, from edible tarantulas to eyeball cookies, while maintaining a unified plot centered on McConnell and her cast of oddball friends, culminating on Halloween night. Famed burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese also makes an appearance on the show as a ghost named Vivienne.

The show's star told Eater she was approached by many different production companies about doing a reality-based show, but she held out for something scripted.

RELATED: Where to go for some of the best pasta around Philly

Now three years after those first offers started coming in, McConnell has landed at her No. 1 choice with Netflix. The Jim Henson Co. also approached her for a collaboration, and Henson Alternative, the company's branch focused on adult comedy, created the show's puppets.

Though the show was released just last Friday, there is already talk of a second season – perhaps in time to capture all of McConnell's lavish holiday confections?

The six-episode season is now streaming on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.


Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Netflix Philadelphia TV Halloween Television Comedy Baking Netflix Instagram

Just In

Must Read

Rankings

Where do Philly's pro coaches rank on ESPN's list of the Top 50 in North America?
101818_Philly-coaches_usat

Food & Drink

Where to go for some of the best pasta around Philly
A Mano pasta dish

Trash

Philly officials to hold recycling bin giveaway on Saturday
Philadelphia Recycling Bins

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: How the leader of the Eagles defense wound up in the fashion industry
101818_Malcolm-Jenkins-ESPYs_usat

Beauty

Beauty Blitz is just $5 to attend and includes manicures, braid bar and more
manicure

Fitness

Mark your calendars for this BYO-pumpkin workout at the Art Museum steps
byo-pumpkin-workout-core-fitness

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.