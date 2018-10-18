Netflix has a bizarre, creepy new cooking show that's the perfect Halloween treat

You may have already checked out the buzzy new how-to cooking show on Netflix, "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," but there's another culinary-themed option on the streaming service that's like a gothic Home Ec class on steroids.



"The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell" follows its titular character as she lives in a sprawling haunted mansion, generously sharing the digs with three puppets: a mummified Egyptian cat, a raccoon stitched together from road kill, and a werewolf.

McConnell herself is an Instagram star who went viral in 2015 for a very not-low-key redesign of her parents' house for Halloween.

The rest of her feed, which has amassed more than 350,000 followers, only unveils even more intricate creations – from shrine cakes to Freddie Mercury to handmade gowns to stunning (and eerie) photo essays.





Netflix's new show elevates McConnell's online presence, stringing together different DIY projects, from edible tarantulas to eyeball cookies, while maintaining a unified plot centered on McConnell and her cast of oddball friends, culminating on Halloween night. Famed burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese also makes an appearance on the show as a ghost named Vivienne.

The show's star told Eater she was approached by many different production companies about doing a reality-based show, but she held out for something scripted.

Now three years after those first offers started coming in, McConnell has landed at her No. 1 choice with Netflix. The Jim Henson Co. also approached her for a collaboration, and Henson Alternative, the company's branch focused on adult comedy, created the show's puppets.

Though the show was released just last Friday, there is already talk of a second season – perhaps in time to capture all of McConnell's lavish holiday confections?

The six-episode season is now streaming on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.





