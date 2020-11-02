More Events:

November 02, 2020

Six Flags announces new Holiday Wine Fest featuring New Jersey vineyards

Festival tickets also grant access to Holiday in the Park

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Festivals
Six Flags wine fest SplitShire/Pexels

Guests can sample wines from eight New Jersey vineyards at the amusement park's event on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15.

Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey is inviting wine drinkers to a new event taking place in November.

The Holiday Wine Fest on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, will kick off the amusement park's Holiday in the Park festival.

RELATED: Drive-through holiday lights show opening in South Jersey | 'Winter on Broad Street' is a new holiday attraction outside the Wells Fargo Center

Holiday Wine Fest will take place in Six Flags' new Jolly Jamboree section beginning at 12:30 p.m. each day.

Guests will get to sample wines from eight New Jersey vineyards: Tomasello Winery, Wagonhouse Winery, DiMatteo Vineyards, Plagido’s Winery, Villari Vineyards, Valenzano Winery, Villa Milagro Vineyards and Salem Oak Vineyards.

Snacks can be purchased from on-site food trucks and there also will be an opportunity to get started on holiday shopping by browsing gifts from local artisans.

Wine festival tickets additionally provide access to Holiday in the Park with glittering lights, festive foods, rides and holiday entertainment.

Tickets are $44.99. There will be limited capacity and Six Flags expects the event to sell out.

Holiday Wine Fest

Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15
12:30 p.m. | $44.99 per person
Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township, NJ 08527

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Festivals Philadelphia New Jersey Wine Six Flags

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles trade deadline rumor tracker
125_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffery_sad_angry_KateFrese.jpg

Legislation

City Council passes bill that would ban use of 'less lethal' munitions by cops at Philly protests
tear gas ban Philly

Illness

Psoriasis medications don't increase risk for severe COVID-19, analysis finds
Psoriasis COVID-19 risk

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
Eagles-Cowboys-Carson-Wentz_110120

Food & Drink

Charisse McGill creates French Toast Bites Ale with Doylestown Brewing Co.
French Toast Bites Ale

Arts & Culture

Students get in free on College Night at the Barnes Foundation
Barnes Foundation College Night

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved