Six Flags announces new Holiday Wine Fest featuring New Jersey vineyards

Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey is inviting wine drinkers to a new event taking place in November.

The Holiday Wine Fest on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, will kick off the amusement park's Holiday in the Park festival.

Holiday Wine Fest will take place in Six Flags' new Jolly Jamboree section beginning at 12:30 p.m. each day.



Guests will get to sample wines from eight New Jersey vineyards: Tomasello Winery, Wagonhouse Winery, DiMatteo Vineyards, Plagido’s Winery, Villari Vineyards, Valenzano Winery, Villa Milagro Vineyards and Salem Oak Vineyards.

Snacks can be purchased from on-site food trucks and there also will be an opportunity to get started on holiday shopping by browsing gifts from local artisans.

Wine festival tickets additionally provide access to Holiday in the Park with glittering lights, festive foods, rides and holiday entertainment.

Tickets are $44.99. There will be limited capacity and Six Flags expects the event to sell out.

Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15

12:30 p.m. | $44.99 per person

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township, NJ 08527

