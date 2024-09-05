More Sports:

September 05, 2024

Take PhillyVoice's Sixers survey before the start of the 2024-25 season

Share your thoughts on the Sixers' offseason and expectations for the year to come in PhillyVoice's Sixers survey.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 9.4.24 Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

What are your hopes and expectations for Joel Embiid's season in 2024-25?

With an extremely eventful offseason just about over for the Sixers, the time has come to take the temperature of the fanbase. So, we at PhillyVoice put together a survey to gather opinions of the masses on all things Sixers, from their active offseason to what expectations should be for the 2024-25 regular season and playoffs.

MORE: One thought on each member of the Sixers' likely final roster

Was going after nine-time All-Star Paul George the right plan? How would you grade each of the team's significant decisions made over the summer? Do you trust Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and head coach Nick Nurse to take this team where it wants to go? What constitutes a successful season for Joel Embiid and the Sixers as a whole? 

To answer these questions and plenty more, click here. The survey should only take a few minutes to complete, and next week we will have a pair of stories breaking down all of the results.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

A warning for men: 0.75 in one year could indicate prostate cancer
Limited - Coronary Heart Disease Prime Healthcare

Identifying and managing coronary artery disease

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

N.J. home for sale includes 3 alpacas

Alpaca Home Main

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Illness

Cellphones do not cause brain cancer, WHO researchers conclude

Cellphones Brain Cancer

Music

15 years after closing the Spectrum, Pearl Jam is back in Philly

Pearl Jam

Sixers

Take PhillyVoice's Sixers survey before the start of the 2024-25 season

Embiid 9.4.24

Family-Friendly

'Ice Dinosaurs' exhibit to open at Academy of Natural Sciences

Ice Dinosaurs Academy Drexel

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved