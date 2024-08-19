One thought on each member of the Sixers' likely final roster

With Sunday afternoon's news that the Sixers were signing French forward Guerschon Yabusele to a one-year deal following his breakout performance in the 2024 Olympics, the team's roster now stands at 14 players on standard contracts. While the NBA allows teams to ink 15 players to such deals, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has said multiple times during the offseason that the team will enter the season with a roster spot open to maintain flexibility.

So, in other words: barring a stunning trade, we know what the Sixers' roster is going to look like when the 2024-25 season begins:

Each Monday, I publish a 5 Sixers thoughts story with a variety of musings about the state of the organization. But to celebrate the roster reaching temporary completion, let's go to 14 in all! Here is one thought, storyline or question I am following regarding each player expected to open the season with the Sixers:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey has made noteworthy improvements as a playmaker for his teammates in recent years, but creating for others is still not his strong suit.

Tyrese Maxey reflects after signing five-year contract with Sixers: 'I found a home here'



Everybody knows Maxey can get buckets with the best of them, but with Paul George now in the fold to help Maxey shoulder some of the perimeter scoring load, can year five be the one featuring a massive passing leap for Maxey?

Year Tyrese Maxey assists per game 2020-21 2.0 2021-22 4.3 2022-23 3.5 2023-24 6.2



Maxey becoming capable of leveraging his scoring prowess to free up his teammates more consistently could catapult him into true superstar territory.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Once a player many believed could not genuinely contribute to winning basketball for a good team, Oubre came to Philadelphia last season and did exactly that in several roles. Much of the middle of Oubre's season was spent as a high-volume shot-taker, thanks in large part to Joel Embiid's lengthy absence due to a meniscus injury.

Oubre is back, and expected to start at shooting guard next season -- making quite a bit more money than he did in his first year with the Sixers, but perhaps not quite as much as he feels he deserves. However, Oubre will presumably have the ball much less often this time around: not only do the Sixers expect Embiid to play many more than the 39 games he totaled last season, but they have also added a three-level star wing scorer in George who will require loads of touches.

How Oubre is able to weaponize his skills on offense away from the ball could determine whether or not he remains Nick Nurse's starting shooting guard for the duration of the season. Around the beginning and end of 2023-24, he and Embiid displayed some impressive chemistry in situations where Embiid posts up and Oubre cuts to the basket when the former NBA MVP is double-teamed.

Paul George

George is a known commodity on the offensive end of the floor, even at 34 years old: he will confidently rise up and fire from any spot of the floor in any situation -- and connect much more often than most -- while also being an extremely effective driver who frequently gets to the free throw line.

But on defense, what exactly will George's role look like during the regular season? One could argue that because he is playing alongside two dynamic offensive forces in Embiid and Maxey, he should be able to scale back his offensive workload and spend more time honing in on difficult defensive assignment. On the other hand, his advanced age could lead the Sixers to do what they can to preserve his energy for a playoff run -- namely, giving him easy tasks on that end of the floor in most games before ramping up his responsibility as a defender once the regular season has concluded.

Caleb Martin

The Sixers swooped in to sign Martin to a four-year contract after he misread his initial market, and it was a coup for Morey's front office to add a starting-caliber wing with skills on both ends of the floor on a cost-effective deal. While Martin has all of the requisite tools to adjust his tendencies and fit the mold that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse seeks out in wing players, there is a fascinating contrast between Martin's defensive principles and those of his new coach.

Sixers film study: Can Caleb Martin alter his style to fit in Philadelphia?



Like with most role players, three-point shooting accuracy will likely be what swings Martin's Sixers tenure in one way or the other. There is a world in which an abundance of open threes -- more than he has ever seen before -- enables him to post career-best shooting numbers. There is another world in which his efficiency remains roughly the same as it has been, placing a ceiling on his upside as an offensive player.

Joel Embiid

The Sixers' 2024-25 regular season schedule was released last week, and it features 15 back-to-backs. How the Sixers manage Embiid's workload during the regular season in hopes of finally -- finally -- delivering him to the playoffs at full health will be a common talking point for as long as he is with the organization.

However, last season's debacle will only cause those questions to get louder. Of course, the primary purpose of signing George is to build a better team around Embiid. But with the nine-time All-Star wing now in the fold, it is worth noting that on a night when Embiid is out, the Sixers could have two different All-Star-caliber players available to take on the burden of leading the team.

Kyle Lowry

Lowry's arrival was a godsend for the Sixers last year, particularly because of the long-term absence of De'Anthony Melton, which began just a few games after Lowry signed with the team. However, by the time the team had been eliminated from the first round by the New York Knicks, it was clear that the 38-year-old veteran was a bit overtasked as a starter.

Now, Lowry is expected to slot in at backup point guard. If he is the same player he was in 2023-24, he will be one of the single best backup point guards in the NBA. But as Lowry's burst continue to decline rapidly, it is fair to wonder how much more his athleticism can be zapped before he is no longer a quality rotation player.

Ultimately, though, it is hard to ever bet against someone with Lowry's intellect and experience.

Eric Gordon

Speaking of veterans, the Sixers' first signing to leak this offseason was their agreement with Gordon on a veteran's minimum deal containing a player option for a second year. As one of the league's most decorated and confident long-range shooters, Gordon figures to slot into Nurse's rotation as a critical component of second unit lineups.

Naturally, when the Sixers add role players and begin to figure out how to best utilize them, they typically hope to maximize those players' time sharing the floor with Embiid. But when I tried mapping out Nurse's rotation in an elaborate exercise last month, it became clear that Gordon is a unique case: Embiid would benefit from playing with Gordon every bit as much as Gordon would benefit from playing with Embiid.

Gordon is extremely comfortable launching from well beyond the arc against any sort of defensive coverage, providing the sort of gravity to an Embiid-centric lineup that Buddy Hield was not able to add during last year's postseason.

Andre Drummond

Drummond is not the perfect player -- in fact, his imperfections on the floor are oftentimes sources of comedic relief during the marathon that is an 82-game regular season -- but after nearly acquiring Drummond at last year's trade deadline before the Chicago Bulls backed out of the deal at the last minute, the Sixers have brought back the player who has likely given better backup center minutes behind Embiid than any other Sixer ever has.

There is no sound rationale behind objecting to how the Sixers handled their backup center position this offseason, as they replaced Paul Reed with Drummond, who is considerably older but also considerably more stable as a basketball player. On top of the on-court upgrade that was made, the team signing Drummond gave them more than enough justification to waive Reed -- shedding his non-guaranteed salary and enabling the Martin deal to take place.



Reggie Jackson

After playing 82 games for the defending champion Denver Nuggets last season, Reggie Jackson is likely looking at a reduced role after signing with the Sixers last month. Jackson still has enough scoring chops to get hot and swing a game here and there, but his questionable shot selection makes him somewhat of a shaky fit with Maxey and Embiid in particular (it is never smart to bet against the fit of two tight-knit friends, and Jackson and George are as close as it gets).

Sixers film study: What does Reggie Jackson bring to the table?



A recurring theme during the 2023-24 season, though, was Nurse's desire to have as many viable ball-handlers on the floor as possible. It provides significant optionality on the offensive end, and typically leads to improved passing. Could that fixation enable Jackson to break into Nurse's regular rotation at some point? Don't count it out.

Jared McCain

McCain, selected by the Sixers with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, does not appear ready to hold a consistent role on a contending NBA team at the beginning of his rookie season. The good news is that, especially after the team brought Gordon in, he will not have to do that.

McCain's ability to help the Sixers at some point in 2024-25, though, may be underestimated by many right now. While he did not shoot the ball well in NBA Summer League, his prowess as a long-range sniper is undeniable. He is a major plus as a three-point shooter, and that instantly makes him a candidate to get hot for minutes, stretches or even games at a time. I would not bet on him seeing significant minutes next season, but it is not out of the question that he helps the Sixers as a rookie.

Ricky Council IV

Many believe the Sixers' biggest hole is at the power forward position; Caleb Martin is expected to start there but does not have the traditional frame of a four while there is no clear-cut backup at the position. Council and KJ Martin have been expected to compete in a training camp battle of sorts to earn backup power forward minutes to begin the season -- many might expect that as the younger, perhaps more exciting player, Council would be the favorite; I believe KJ Martin might have a better chance of nabbing that spot right off the bat. But the 6-foot-8 Yabusele addition throws a wrinkle into all of this, adding a third option for Nurse with a bit more strength and muscle.

There is little doubt that the Sixers have a keeper in Council, who they signed to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and quickly realized was already a fringe rotation-caliber player. Council continues to work tirelessly to improve his three-point shot; his mechanics will never be pretty but the shots are going in more often.

KJ Martin

KJ Martin was brought back to the team on a "balloon deal" style of contract that makes him a very likely trade asset in January or February. But in the meantime, his ridiculous athleticism, sturdy nature on defense and improved short-roll passing and decision-making all bolster his case as the ninth (and likely final) member of Nurse's initial rotation.

Guerschon Yabusele

Yabusele has made major strides in terms of mobility since heading overseas following his two NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics, but remains a player whose game is predicated on power and muscle more than athleticism and finesse -- potentially making him stand out against the two high-flyers in Council and KJ Martin. His improved three-point stroke is the other key cog in Yabusele's ascension back into the NBA.

Adem Bona

The Sixers selected Bona at No. 41 the afternoon after drafting McCain, and it is not difficult to see what about him appealed to the team. His remarkable motor, impressive athletic and physical tools and strong shot-blocking ability were all on display during Summer League.

However, it is also clear why Bona was not a first-round pick: he has little to no offensive utility aside from screen-setting and the occasional alley-oop finish and his fouling rates are almost comically alarming -- in five Summer League games, Bona collected 5.2 fouls per game while only averaging 21.0 minutes per contest.

When the season begins, don't be surprised if KJ Martin -- or even Yabusele -- is effectively Nurse's third-string center over Bona, who could benefit from some time in Delaware with the G League Blue Coats.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice