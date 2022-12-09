Sixers release new 'Brotherly Love' merchandise

Coinciding with this year's "City of Brotherly Love" city edition uniforms, the Sixers are releasing a merchandise collection that pays homage to Philly's richest basketball tradition. Like last season with their "Spectrum" merchandise, this is part of the franchise's "76 Originals" capsule.

Take a look at this minimalist "Brotherly Love" hoodie:

I dig the little "76" logo added above the cuff.

Once decreed the "sweatpants capital of the world," Philadelphia loves its athleisure looks. These joggers are tailor-made for a Wawa run:

Sometimes, simplicity just gets the job done.

More from the team on this line of apparel:

The Philadelphia 76ers today announced the second installment of the limited-edition merchandise capsule, ‘76 Originals.’ The new collection will be released to the public today, Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. ET through Fanatics at SixersShop.com. The gear will also be available for purchase at the 11th Street OUTPHITTERS, Broad Street Store and Cap & Collar tonight when the 76ers host the Los Angeles Lakers at Penn Medicine Court at The Center. Built around the intersection of sports and culture, this year’s unique line will feature two separate drops inspired by the team’s 2022-23 Brotherly Love City Edition uniform which pays homage to the history and heritage of Philadelphia basketball. The first drop of this season will include five exclusive pieces - two sweatsuit sets available in black and cloud, and a T-shirt. The City of Brotherly Love script is carefully stitched on each piece along with the recognizable circle of stars icon and bicentennial 76 logo. “We are thrilled to deliver our second collection of ‘76 Originals’ to our fans after an incredibly successful launch last year,” said Katie O’Reilly, Philadelphia 76ers Chief Revenue Officer. “After our merchandise sold out within the first 24 hours last season, we knew we had to create another capsule of unique, high-quality products. This year, in the spirit of giving, a portion of all proceeds will go to serve the youth of the Greater Philadelphia area through our Sixers Youth Foundation. With this collection, we celebrate our fans and pay homage to the history of basketball in this city — while supporting youth programming for future generations.”





I wouldn't hate it if someone got me those black joggers for a holiday gift. Just throwing it out there!

