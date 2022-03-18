Sixers unveil new Spectrum-themed merchandise

Every basketball fan in the Delaware Valley wants a slice of the Sixers' City Edition merch this season.

The "Spectrum" theme, paying tribute to the bygone local broadcast station and the iconic Spectrum arena, is so perfect. Philadelphia has been blessed with some incredible uniforms throughout the years. There are the '90s Flyers with their black and orange sweaters, the Eagles' beloved kelly green uniforms and the '70s/'80s Phillies with their maroon and powder blue threads. The Sixers' Spectrum unis stand tall among them.

To continue building off the instant-classic vibes of the Spectrum set, the Sixers have designed a new set of Spectrum-themed clothing that just dropped. These are incredible:

image via Sixers/for PhillyVoice The Sixers' new 76 Originals capsule.

They'd be perfect for chilling at home or hitting Passyunk Avenue for a night cap. Before my super-serious turn as a sports editor, I used to work as a copywriter for Urban Outfitters. I know what I'm talking about! Do you know how much time and money I've wasted over the years scouring eBay and Depop for something on this level? They're perfect.

Olympic hero and South Jersey's own Carli Lloyd is all about them too:

image via Sixers/for PhillyVoice USWNT star Carli Lloyd sports the 76 Originals look.

This collection is available on SixersShop.com and will be available for purchase at the Wells Fargo Center Friday night when the Sixers take on the Mavericks.

The Sixers' press release for the merchandise capsule can be found below:

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS LAUNCH NEW MERCHANDISE LINE ‘76 ORIGINALS’ WITH INAUGURAL CAPSULE INSPIRED BY SPECTRUM CITY EDITION UNIFORM THE LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION WILL BE AVAILABLE TODAY AT 11 A.M. PHILADELPHIA – MARCH 18, 2022 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today its first-ever, limited-edition merchandise capsule, 76 Originals. The new collection will be released to the public today, Friday, March 18, at 11 a.m. ET through Fanatics at SixersShop.com. The gear will also be available for purchase at the Broad Street and New Era Team Stores and throughout the main concourse tonight when the 76ers host the Dallas Mavericks at The Center. Inspired by the team’s 2021-22 City Edition Spectrum Uniform, which pays homage to the team’s former home, this merchandise connects nostalgia with the present and delivers original designs that will exist at the intersection of sports and culture. “We are thrilled to share our own unique designs and the highest-quality products with our fans for the very first time,” said Katie O’Reilly, Philadelphia 76ers Chief Revenue Officer. “With this merchandise label, we aim to bring our creativity and our vision to life with carefully-selected fabrics and designs that we know our fans will love. Leveraging the powerful history of the 76ers and our great city of Philadelphia, ‘76 Originals’ are designed by and for our passionate fans who covet an elevated and exclusive twist on class looks.” The inaugural capsule will include eight handpicked pieces that feature unique fabrics, lettering and patchwork and will be available in a variety of colors including navy and bone. The 1970’s style “Sixers” wordmark will be featured on both T-shirts and crewneck sweatshirts in addition to the Spectrum logo. The collection includes crewneck sweatshirts, a T-shirt and hats in collaboration with Sportiqe and New Era. This limited-edition capsule will be the first of the ‘76 Originals’ merchandise, with more unique collections launching in the future.

This is just another sign that crew neck season is truly upon us.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader