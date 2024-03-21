More Sports:

March 21, 2024

What we know about Joel Embiid's potential return

When will Joel Embiid return to the Sixers' lineup?

By Shamus Clancy
The Sixers desperately need Joel Embiid back on the court.

As the Sixers stumble toward the end of their season, dropping to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings as of this writing, Philadelphia awaits reigning MVP Joel Embiid's potential return. Embiid, who was averaging 35.3 points per game this year, has not suited up since a Jan. 30 loss to the Warriors in which he suffered a meniscus injury.

Will Embiid return this season?

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, the "hope" is that Embiid will be back in 2-3 weeks. This comes on the heels of the big man returning to practice with the team.

Two weeks to the day would have Embiid back for an April 4 matchup with the Heat. If it's three weeks, Embiid may not return until April 12, the penultimate game of the Sixers' regular season. If he can't go until the postseason, playing his first game in two-and-a-half months in the NBA Play-In Tournament is truly unideal for a Sixers team that will be fighting for their playoff lives with just a game or two to spare.

MORE: Sixers fall in East standings after loss to Suns

