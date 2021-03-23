More Culture:

Sixers make Hennessy the official spirit of the team

Liquor partnership will support initiative to boost local businesses in the Philadelphia region

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The Wells Fargo Center will get new digital signage for Hennessy after the Sixers partnered with the liquor brand to make them the official spirit of the team.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of their most impressive season in 20 years, powered by an MVP-caliber season from Joel Embiid, stout defense from Ben Simmons and career-best showing from Tobias Harris through the first half of the year.

It's a bit early to start celebrating, but the Sixers this week established an "official spirit" partnership with Hennessy that will give the brand visibility with the organization.

“We are excited to partner with Hennessy and have the world’s best-selling cognac become an official Spirit of the 76ers,” said Owen Morin, Sixers vice president of corporate partnerships. “We pride ourselves in aligning with world-class, innovative brands and Hennessy is one of the best. We look forward to bringing the spirit to our fans at 76ers home games.”

The partnership will give Hennessy in-arena signage at the Wells Fargo Center, digital and social activations on the team's app, and a virtual conversation streamed across Sixers platforms to highlight two mall businesses in Philadelphia. After the conversations, the Sixers and Hennessy will present the businesses with a gift.

“These partnerships are a natural extension of our overall NBA programming, allowing us to engage with and impact NBA fans on a local level,” said Jasmin Allen, senior vice president of Hennessy US. “We look forward to bringing Hennessy’s ‘Never Stop. Never Settle’ ethos to life through custom activations that reflect and celebrate the spirit of each of these regional communities.”

The Sixers have been active in fostering local partnerships this season, launching a Buy Black Program to support Black-owned businesses in the region with custom marketing resources. The team selected designer apparel brand SPERGO and real estate development company Girl Contracting, Inc. as initial participants in the initiative last month.

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

