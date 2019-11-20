More Sports:

Marc Farzetta, Anthony Gargano to host betting-focused 76ers broadcasts on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The network debuted NBC Sports BetCast last April, and have committed to 10 games during the 2019-20 season

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

NBC Sports Philadelphia is bringing back its sports betting-focused alternative broadcasts for Sixers games this year, the network announced Wednesday, for a 10-game slate beginning Nov. 20.

The broadcasts, which will be called "NBC Sports BetCast" and will be available live on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, will be hosted once again by Marc Farzetta, alongside 97.5 the Fanatic's Anthony Gargano and sports betting expert Brad Feinberg.

The network debuted the alternative broadcast concept this past April.

According to a mockup from NBCSP, the broadcast interface will resemble the boxed-in look of ESPN's radio shows throughout the day: fans will be able to watch the Sixers in a slightly smaller rectangle, with the live spread, money line, and over/under figures alongside the action. There will be other prop bets, along with scores and money lines from other games around the league:

"These broadcasts are a fun way for fans to be more engaged with our games," Shawn Oleksiak, NBC Sports Philadelphia Vice President of Live Events, said in a release. "From the casual sports bettor, to those just learning the basics, these game broadcasts will entertain as well as inform those interested in sports betting."

Here's the full list of BetCast broadcasts:

November 20 at 7 pm vs. New York Knicks
December 2 at 7 pm vs. Utah Jazz
December 10 at 7 pm vs. Denver Nuggets
December 13 at 7 pm vs. New Orleans Pelicans
January 6 at 7 pm vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
February 7 at 7 pm vs. Memphis Grizzlies
February 9 at 6 pm vs. Chicago Bulls
February 24 at 7 pm vs. Atlanta Hawks
February 27 at 7pm vs. New York Knicks
March 18 at 7 pm vs. Toronto Raptors

The normal NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast, featuring Marc Zumoff, Alaa Abdelnaby, and Serena Winters, will still be available during these games.

