Allen Iverson documentary greenlit for Prime Video

March 14, 2024
Yet another Philadelphia sports superstar will be getting a Prime Video documentary. Allen Iverson will be receiving that treatment now, as a doc focusing on the Sixers MVP has been greenlit by Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal's production company, per reporter Nick DePaula:
Stephen Curry & Shaquille O'Neal's production companies have greenlit an upcoming documentary on the life of Allen Iverson, that will air on Prime Video.— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 14, 2024
“His cultural impact was bigger than basketball and this documentary sets out to properly define his legacy,” says @Shaq.… pic.twitter.com/zCEosGdw1t
O'Neal's comments are absolutely true. Though he was an MVP who won a handful of scoring titles, Iverson's impact needs to be measured on more than simply stats and wins. His influence on footwear, fashion and overall American culture was huge as the 2000s began.
A handful of Iverson documentaries have been released since his playing days, including one for Showtime, but if this one is indeed as authentic as Iverson claims it will be, the documentary will certainly be a worthwhile watch for hoops fans.
