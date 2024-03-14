More Sports:

March 14, 2024

Allen Iverson documentary greenlit for Prime Video

From Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal's production company comes a new documentary on Allen Iverson.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Allen Iverson is getting the sports documentary treatment again, this time at Amazon Prime Video.

Yet another Philadelphia sports superstar will be getting a Prime Video documentary. Allen Iverson will be receiving that treatment now, as a doc focusing on the Sixers MVP has been greenlit by Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal's production company, per reporter Nick DePaula:

O'Neal's comments are absolutely true. Though he was an MVP who won a handful of scoring titles, Iverson's impact needs to be measured on more than simply stats and wins. His influence on footwear, fashion and overall American culture was huge as the 2000s began. 

A handful of Iverson documentaries have been released since his playing days, including one for Showtime, but if this one is indeed as authentic as Iverson claims it will be, the documentary will certainly be a worthwhile watch for hoops fans.

