WATCH: Breaking down three potential Sixers free-agency pathways

As the opening of 2026 free agency nears – all NBA teams will be able to negotiate contracts with unsigned players beginning on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. – the Sixers' potential pathways to building out a roster are coming into focus.

The first piece of business is done for new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey; on Tuesday he tapped Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. as the newest member of the Sixers' young nucleus.

Now, the real challenges begin.

Two of the Sixers' most critical rotation pieces, Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr., are set to hit the open market on Tuesday. So is backup center Andre Drummond. And the Sixers, with three max contracts already on their books, do not have considerable spending power.

With the NBA's salary cap infamously growing harder to keep up with in recent years, perhaps you will be interested in spending 20 minutes listening to and watching an in-depth breakdown of three different courses Gansey could chart in the weeks ahead:

If you want to spend 20 minutes listening to me talk about the Sixers, free agency, Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr., the mid-level exception and other salary-cap details...



Here's a video requested by some!



Let’s walk through the Sixers' three most logical pathways this summer: pic.twitter.com/dzwaUQuJ5y — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) June 27, 2026

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