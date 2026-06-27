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June 27, 2026

WATCH: Breaking down three potential Sixers free-agency pathways

Explaining how Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s trips to free agency are the keys to the Sixers' upcoming offseason.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Gansey 6.27.26 Kevin Barrett/For PhillyVoice

How many different options does new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey have this summer?

As the opening of 2026 free agency nears – all NBA teams will be able to negotiate contracts with unsigned players beginning on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. – the Sixers' potential pathways to building out a roster are coming into focus.

The first piece of business is done for new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey; on Tuesday he tapped Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. as the newest member of the Sixers' young nucleus

Now, the real challenges begin.

Two of the Sixers' most critical rotation pieces, Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr., are set to hit the open market on Tuesday. So is backup center Andre Drummond. And the Sixers, with three max contracts already on their books, do not have considerable spending power.

With the NBA's salary cap infamously growing harder to keep up with in recent years, perhaps you will be interested in spending 20 minutes listening to and watching an in-depth breakdown of three different courses Gansey could chart in the weeks ahead:

2026 SIXERS FREE AGENCY PRIMER

SALARY CAP DETAILS | TRADE TARGETS | FREE AGENTS 

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Kelly Oubre Jr. Mike Gansey Philadelphia 76ers Quentin Grimes

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