Sixers free agency primer: Trade targets

Welcome to the second part of our annual Sixers free agency primer, evaluating potential trade targets around the NBA.

The Sixers have an unusual cap sheet for today's environment: three max contracts belonging to Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, one medium-sized deal belonging to VJ Edgecombe and a hefty batch of small deals – many of which cannot be cobbled together in trades because of a new rule regarding minimum salaries being aggregated in trades.

So, new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey does not have a tremendous array of options when it comes to the trade market. Even if he wanted to trade from his strong collection of future draft picks, there is not enough matching salary for him to go for a big swing – unless another team unexpectedly shows a willingness to absorb the remaining two years and $110 million on George's deal, which still seems to be extremely unlikely.

It will be extremely difficult for Gansey to pull off the Sixers are going to surpass the first apron – more probable than not – they cannot take back more salary than they send out in a trade. If they desire a player with a $10 million salary, they cannot get it done without sending at least $10 million in salaries out.

The only potential exception to the league's salary-matching rules most have come to understand: the mid-level exception can now be used as a trade exception, so in theory the Sixers could trade for a player making up to $15 million this season without taking back any salary. However, such a move would trigger a first-apron hard cap, likely requiring the Sixers to let Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr. both depart. There are players in that salary range definitively better than both of those players, but the Sixers would have to conclude such a player is more valuable than Grimes and Oubre combined.

Keep all of this, plus the salaries already on the Sixers' books, in mind when pondering these targets:

2026 SIXERS FREE AGENCY PRIMER

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Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers (remaining contract: $15.0 million in 2026-27, $16.0 million in 2027-28): Toppin missed most of last season due to an injury – like many members of Indiana's conference-winning rotation from two seasons ago – but is a gifted offensive power forward who has closed the highest-level games there are as a center. He would be a terrific offensive fit next to Embiid, but is not much of a stopper defensively.

Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (remaining contract: $14.8 million in 2026-27, $20.8 million in 2027-28, $22.5 million in 2028-29, player option for $24.1 million in 2029-30): For as long as Jones is in the NBA, Sixers fans – and fans of most teams – will be calling for their team to deal with the Pelicans. Jones is an elite defender, though in recent years may have taken a step or two back. He has a major extension kicking in next season, which creates greater risk. That is an especially tough deal to take on for the Sixers.

Isaac Okoro, Chicago Bulls (remaining contract: $11.8 million in 2026-27): Gansey's history with the Cleveland Cavaliers might not only be a factor in free agency; he could look to trade for a familiar face. Okoro is not quite good enough for the case to be solid here given his salary, but he is a name worth noting.

Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder (remaining contract: $11.3 million in 2026-27, team option for $11.3 million in 2027-28): Could the one that got away return to Philadelphia? It certainly seems like the Thunder may be ready to move Joe, as they did Aaron Wiggins, in an effort to get under the second apron. Joe is one of the best bench shooters in the NBA and outperforms his contract.

Royce O'Neale, Phoenix Suns (remaining contract: $10.8 million in 2026-27, $11.6 million in 2027-28): O'Neale has been a strong theoretical target for the Sixers dating back to his days with the Utah Jazz, and if the Suns are hesitant to pay a luxury tax bill for what is just a decent roster they could move the veteran 3&D wing.

Derrick Jones Jr., Los Angeles Clippers (remaining contract: $10.4 million in 2026-27): A native of Chester, Jones missed a major chunk of the 2025-26 season due to reoccurring injuries. But he is an outstanding athlete capable of playing either forward position and defending high-level perimeter players. Shooting will always be the question mark for Jones, but he does more than enough to reliably be a quality rotation wing.

Luke Kornet, San Antonio Spurs (remaining contract: $10.4 million in 2026-27, $9.9 million in 2027-28; $2.5 million guaranteed, team option for $9.3 million in 2028-29): After being decimated whenever Kornet replaced Victor Wembanyama in the Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals, the Spurs drafted two bigs in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday. Could they move Kornet, whose unusually team-friendly contract makes him a useful piece to have regardless of his play?

AJ Green, Milwaukee Bucks (remaining contract: $10.0 million in 2026-27, $10.8 million in 2027-28, $11.6 million in 2028-29, $12.4 million in 2029-30): Green is a sharpshooter extraordinaire, and while Milwaukee should see no reason to move one of their rare developmental success stories, perhaps there is a price for a player whose value was boosted by playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Buddy Hield, Atlanta Hawks (remaining contract: $9.6 million in 2026-27; $3.0 million guaranteed, player option for $10.0 million in 2027-28; $3.1 million guaranteed): Hield is one of Edgecombe's mentors as a fellow native of The Bahamas, and he will always be an elite three-point shooter. His contract offers some flexibility, too.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks (remaining contract: $9.4 million in 2026-27): One of the Sixers' targets at last season's trade deadline, Marshall would fill a lot of gaps at once: tough defense on the wing, rebounding help and secondary ball-handling are among the things he can provide. With Cooper Flagg locked into a massive role and fellow forward Morez Johnson Jr. entering as the No. 9 overall pick, Dallas could look to move Marshall ahead of a contract season.

Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls (remaining contract: $9.4 million in 2026-27): Another player the Sixers targeted in February, Smith has positional versatility between power forward and center because of his track record as a three-point shooter.

Sam Merrill, Cleveland Cavaliers (remaining contract: $9.1 million in 2026-27, $9.8 million in 2027-28, $10.5 million in 2028-29): Cleveland would likely not move their best three-point shooter, but since Gansey mentioned Merrill by name during his introductory press conference when asked about his responsibilities in Cleveland, it is worth noting the connection. Merrill is a guard on the smaller side, but thrives in an off-ball role.

Ron Holland II, Detroit Pistons (remaining contract: $9.0 million in 2026-27, $11.4 million in 2027-28): Holland has tremendous athleticism and defensive chops, but on a Detroit team which starts Ausar Thompson he has not been able to break through. A change of scenery would be in his best interests.

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (remaining contract: $8.4 million in 2026-27): Walker has had an underwhelming Pacers tenure so far; the former lottery pick missed a chance to take advantage of Indiana's many injuries last year. He is likely not enough of a proven commodity for the Sixers' liking.

Taylor Hendricks, Memphis Grizzlies (remaining contract: $7.8 million in 2026-27): Hendricks has attempted 7.8 three-point attempts per 100 possessions for his career. Will his fourth season be the one in which he puts it all together?

Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder (remaining contract: $7.7 million in 2026-27, team option for $7.7 million in 2027-28): Williams is known by some as "the other one" because Jalen Williams is a star. But "J-Will" is a legitimately excellent role-playing big who defends, shoots and passes at a high level. He could start on many NBA teams, and it is probably one summer too early to see Oklahoma City considering moving one of the pillars of their renowned chemistry. But they did just draft 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara and are expected to retain Isaiah Hartenstein.

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic (remaining contract: $7.6 million in 2026-27): A viable backup center, Bitadze is an analytics darling and a monster on the offensive glass. He would be a more stable force backing up Embiid than what the Sixers have had in recent years.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (remaining contract: $7.1 million in 2026-27): Dick seems to have fallen out of favor to some degree, as other Raptors youngsters have come on strong while Dick has stagnated. He is a talented shooter with some offensive juice, but he has not been able to show it off in full enough.

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets (remaining contract: $7.0 million in 2026-27, $7.3 million in 2027-28): Capela is no longer the player he was on contending Rockets teams, but he is back in Houston and he can still help a team win. Capela will be Houston's third-string center again with Steven Adams set to return from injury, which makes him expendable.

Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans (remaining contract: $6.4 million in 2026-27): Another deadline target the Sixers failed to land, Bey should be moved this summer. He has become a dynamic offensive player on the wing, capable of scoring self-created baskets and going on long heaters. The Villanova product could give the Sixers a different look on the wing than Oubre has in recent years.

Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets (remaining contract: team option for $6.2 million in 2026-27): Sharpe is an analytics darling whose per-possession production is off the charts. He is a particularly excellent rebounder, and also a gifted passer for a center – all of that sounds exactly like what the Sixers need. He has long been an extremely sensible target, though Brooklyn moving Nic Claxton could open up a starting spot for the soon-to-be 25-year-old.

Ziaire Williams, Brooklyn Nets (remaining contract: team option for $6.2 million in 2026-27): Williams has the same deal as his teammate Sharpe, and is probably not quite as good of a player. He is a useful NBA wing, but took a step back last year after a strong campaign in 2024-25.

Kris Dunn, Los Angeles Clippers (remaining contract: $5.6 million in 2026-27): Dunn is one of the NBA's elite defensive guards, and it might take a lot for the Clippers to let him go. Maybe the Sixers do not have enough minutes available for Dunn to justify paying that price, but he is a terrific and additive player.

Ben Sheppard, Indiana Pacers (remaining contract: $5.0 million in 2026-27): Sheppard could be a cost-cutting casualty in Indiana depending on the Pacers' free-agency plans. He is a prototypical role-playing off-ball swingman whose production will, to some degree, be reliant on him making spot-up threes.

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers: (remaining contract: $3.6 million in 2026-27, $5.6 million in 2027-28): Tyson crushed the Sixers in a Cavaliers win in Philadelphia last season; he was one of the most successful first-round picks made by in recent years by the front office Gansey just departed. He is probably a year away from being in any remotely substantive trade talks, but if he could be available, Gansey would know.

Justin Champagnie, Washington Wizards: (remaining contract: $2.6 million in 2026-27; non-guaranteed, team option for $3.0 million in 2027-28; non-guaranteed): Champagnie is constantly undervalued, and even if he is not an ideal rotation regular on the wing, he is at the very least capable of contributing in small doses. He is an elite offensive rebounder, and while he does not have any other standout traits he also does not have any major weaknesses. He can be a meaningful upgrade over what the Sixers had in their middle-to-back-end roster spots.

2026 SIXERS FREE AGENCY PRIMER

SALARY CAP DETAILS | TRADE TARGETS | FREE AGENTS