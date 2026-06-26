Sixers free agency primer: Mike Gansey's first summer in charge about to heat up

Our annual Sixers free agency primer is live, detailing everything to know about the franchise as it heads into another pivotal offseason – this being the first under the leadership of new Sixers President Basketball Operations Mike Gansey.

In the first part of our primer, you will get a thorough and comprehensive look at the Sixers' standing as it relates to the NBA's infamously complex salary cap. From explanations of the aprons and different versions of the mid-level exception, to the contracts currently on the Sixers' books and the team options they must decide on by Monday and breakdowns of the outlooks for every soon-to-be Sixers free agent.

In the second part of our primer, the focus will be potential trade targets. What are the Sixers allowed to do in deals, and which limitations exist in their negotiations? This section features a detailed list of players around the league the Sixers could acquire, from impact starters to end-of-bench dart throws.

In the third and final part of our primer, the main event: free agents from around the league the Sixers could target. These players are categorized by projected price range, with expanded thoughts on potential fits in Philadelphia. It will also span high-caliber players with renowned reputations to unproven commodities looking for big breaks.

All three components of our primer – broken up this year for the sake of digestibility – will be updated in real time as players sign and teams swing trades. Whenever you are reading any section of the primer, it will reflect the current state of affairs in Philadelphia and around the league.

2026 SIXERS FREE AGENCY PRIMER

SALARY CAP DETAILS | TRADE TARGETS | FREE AGENTS