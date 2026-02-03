More Sports:

February 03, 2026

Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Warriors on Tuesday in second leg of back-to-back

Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry will both be in street clothes on Tuesday night, taking much of the juice out of the Sixers-Warriors matchup.

Embiid 2.3.26 1 Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid did not have best game on Monday, but the Sixers did not need him to.

Joel Embiid (right ankle injury management; right knee injury management) is out for the Sixers' road contest against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Tuesday afternoon:

Embiid, who logged 32 minutes in the Sixers' wire-to-wire win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night to kick off a five-game road trip against Western Conference teams, still does not play in both legs of any back-to-backs. Since the beginning of January, this will be Embiid's fourth absence in 19 games; all four of those missed games have come in a leg of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will be sidelined for Golden State due to a recent right knee issue. Old friend Jimmy Butler is out for the season due to a torn ACL. Jonathan Kuminga, infamous among Sixers fans for his role in Embiid's torn meniscus just over two years ago is out as well.

