October 29, 2024

Sixers fined $100K over public comments regarding Joel Embiid's knee

The NBA's investigation reportedly found that the Sixers' public statements regarding Embiid's knee issues did not "properly reflect" his status.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers center Joel Embiid has yet to play in a game this season.

Another episode of an increasingly bizarre saga: the NBA has fined the Sixers $100,000 for public comments regarding the status of Joel Embiid's left knee, as was first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Charania reported last week that the NBA was set to investigate whether the Sixers were violating the league's player participation policy by holding Embiid out of its season-opening, nationally-televised game against the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Moments later on Tuesday, Charania clarified that the Sixers were not fined for violating the policy, but for making "public comments that did not properly reflect his health issues with his knee."

The Sixers have repeatedly listed Embiid is out with "left knee injury management," maintaining that the former NBA MVP had not suffered a specific injury. In a press release sent out soon after Charania's report on Tuesday, the league stated that Embiid "has been unable to play in the 76ers' regular season games this season due to a left knee condition."

You can read the NBA's release in full here, courtesy of SNY's Ian Begley, which names Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and head coach Nick Nurse:

After a lengthy practice at the team's Camden, NJ facility on Tuesday, Nurse repeatedly declined to answer any questions regarding Embiid's status, minutes after the team said he would miss Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Embiid and Paul George will both miss the Sixers' home contest against Detroit, with their statuses beyond that game still up in the air.

