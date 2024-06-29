Reports: Paul George declines player option with Clippers, Sixers are 'significant threat' to sign him

June 29, 2024
The latest, and perhaps most significant, development in the chaotic Paul George saga: the nine-time All-Star wing has declined his $48.7 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers for next season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, meaning that at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, George will officially be an unrestricted free agent, able to negotiate contracts with any and all teams. Wojnarowski added that George will be setting up meetings with the Clippers and other teams with the requisite cap space to sign him on Sunday night.
BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is declining his $48.7M option and entering free agency, sources tell ESPN. He’s planning to set meetings with cap space teams and the Clippers beginning Sunday night. An opt-in/trade scenario is now gone. pic.twitter.com/kASDp58eDD— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2024
According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT, the Sixers are planning to "aggressively pursue" George and are a "legitimate threat" to the Clippers.
Philadelphia 76ers are expected to aggressively pursue Paul George and is a legitimate threat in luring the star away from Los Angeles, sources say. https://t.co/c3JYzn335H— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2024
Part of the appeal of George, 34, is that his skillset should enable him to fit seamlessly on just about any roster, especially a Sixers team that already includes a dynamic All-Star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. He is one of the best three-point shooters on the wing in recent NBA history, has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his last 10 full NBA seasons, and has a reputation as one of the best wing defenders of his era.
The Sixers have the ability to create upwards of $50 million in cap space this summer, and as a player with more than 10 years of NBA service, George's maximum contract value starts at $49.3 million. The most the Sixers can offer George is a four-year deal worth over $212 million. Here is the year-by-year breakdown of the hypothetical offer:
|Season (George age)
|Salary
|2024-25 (34)
|$49,350,000
|2025-26 (35)
|$51,817,500
|2026-27 (36)
|$54,285,000
|2027-28 (37)
|$56,752,500
With free agency beginning in just over 24 hours and George seemingly considering Philadelphia as an option, the noise is about to escalate. Buckle up.
Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam
Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice