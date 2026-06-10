Sixers mock draft roundup 5.0: Pick at No. 22 overall less than two weeks away

The 2026 NBA Draft is 13 days away, and as the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks continue battling in the NBA Finals the league's remaining 28 teams are focused on June 23, when round one begins.

Initially, the Sixers were set to be one of just a few teams without any picks in either round of this year's draft. Then came the Jared McCain trade, which sent the fan favorite to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the defending champions sending the Sixers a 2026 first-round pick via the Houston Rockets and three future second-rounders.

Daryl Morey, the person who made that McCain deal, is gone. He has been replaced by new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey, whose work running drafts for the Cleveland Cavaliers will come in handy as he prepares for his first major decision in Philadelphia.

As the draft gets closer, the mock drafts keep proliferating. Here is another look at where draft writers see the Sixers going later this month:

The Athletic: Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

Peat is clearly a name gaining momentum publicly as an option for the Sixers – whether it is because their need for more stability at power forward or their lack of high-level athleticism around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Sam Vecenie makes the case:

"Sources around the league are still trying to figure out what new head of basketball operations Mike Gansey’s type will be. So this pick might just be me wish-casting a bit, but I can’t imagine a better fit for both Peat and an organization. With Joel Embiid playing more consistently on the perimeter now, Peat could use his athleticism and strength to crash along the baseline and make smart plays while also providing tough defensive energy. The 76ers desperately need a four with some power to his game, and Peat brings that in a big way. I have Peat higher than this on my personal board, but sources across the league are unsure where he slots into the class." [The Athletic]

This is Vecenie's first mock draft since the lottery drawing almost a month ago, and the Sixers have new leadership now as opposed to then. One of the most challenging aspects of prognosticating the Sixers' preferred options here is that they have a new front-office structure. There are not precedents to fall back on – especially because Gansey's last few years with the Cavaliers included many picks being traded away.



MORE: Gansey, Bob Myers, Jameer Nelson take center stage Monday

SB Nation: Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

Until he gets drafted, there will be heavy speculation that Graves is bound to land in Philadelphia. With wildly impressive defensive playmaking numbers, Graves is an analytics darling whose sleeper status has expired. He is simply a renowned prospect now, and Ricky O'Donnell sees him as an ideal fit in Philadelphia:

"Philly has a new front office leader in Mike Gansey who was just introduced last week, so the bulk of their draft work is likely coming over the next couple weeks. I’ve been mocking Allen Graves to the Sixers throughout the pre-draft process because he feels like he offers the most upside at their biggest position of need... His wildly strong defensive playmaking and reliable spot-up shooting would give the Sixers something they don’t already have at the position." SB Nation]

There is no doubt that adding an elite defensive playmaker – should Graves actually turn into that – would be tremendously valuable to the Sixers. But they also need someone to, as head coach Nick Nurse and his players call it, "guard their yard." How will Graves hold up as a one-on-one defender in the NBA?

MORE: What's the value and process of Sixers using full MLE?

USA Today: Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Bryan Kalbrosky goes with Jefferson for the Sixers, matching them with an older prospect who is extremely productive. Jefferson will be 23 years old a few weeks into his rookie season; Morey would rarely prioritize prospects of that mold. But maybe Gansey would:

"The Philadelphia 76ers have a new front office led by president of basketball operations Mike Gansey and vice president of basketball operations Jameer Nelson. One name they may have their eyes on with the first-round pick they acquired after trading Jared McCain is Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson. The All-Big 12 standout was an impactful dribble-pass-shoot forward who got hurt during March Madness and otherwise could have come into the pre-draft process with even more hype and momentum due to his unique skill set." [USA Today]

Jefferson has a very unique set of skills; he is a legitimate playmaker at 6-foot-9 whose swing skill in the NBA will likely be three-point shooting. He upped his volume quite a bit in his fourth and final collegiate season, but was still only taking 3.1 long-range tries per game and making 34.5 percent of them.

MORE: 2025-26 Sixers year-in-review

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

