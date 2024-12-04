Sixers power ranking roundup: Is a slow climb in the Eastern Conference standings beginning?

Welcome to another week of rounding up Sixers power rankings across the country, as we take the temperature of the national view of the team which has sputtered out to a 5-14 start in 2024-25.

Let's get to the rankings:

NBA.com: 26 (+1 from last week)

As he often does, writer John Schuhmann digs deep into the numbers and finds a gem -- this one on the Sixers' focus on generating turnovers as a defense. These numbers are as of Tuesday:

"The 76ers are continue to turn teams over, ranking second in opponent turnover rate this season. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 2 steals per 36 minutes (more than double his rate from the last three season). George’s 4.2 deflections per 36 would be his highest rate in the nine seasons for which deflections have been tracked." [NBA.com]

The Sixers' motto for the month leading up to the regular season: "The Ball Wins," emphasizing the importance of winning the possession battle. Forcing turnovers is a great way to achieve that goal.

MORE: Is Adem Bona ready for consistent minutes?



ESPN: 27 (same as last week)

Writer Tim Bontemps highlights the Sixers' extreme lack of interior size at the moment, which led the team to swap two-way guard Lester Quinones for a new face in the middle:



" An already small 76ers team took yet another hit Saturday, when center Andre Drummond s uffered a sprained ankle that will sideline him for at least three games. That led the 76ers to sign 6-10 forward Pete Nance -- brother of Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. -- to a two-way contract. The big man Philly hopes to get back soon, Joel Embiid, continues to sit with both left knee injury management and personal reasons." [ESPN]

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said he did not expect Embiid to suit up Wednesday night vs. Orlando, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, but it was not yet certain.

HoopsHype: 27

Detailing one reason for hope for each NBA team within his rankings, writer Mike Shearer has an easy pick for the Sixers: Jared McCain. Written before McCain's 17-point performance in Charlotte on Tuesday night:

" Three straight games against three tough defenses have cooled McCain off some, but he’s still been the team’s biggest bright spot by far. McCain is already good enough to be a major contributor as the team makes a playoff push with Joel Embiid and Paul George, but he’s also young enough to be a key component of any possible rebuild in the future.

Snagging McCain in the middle of the first round, like Tyrese Maxey before him, is an unbelievable coup for a team that desperately needs youthful talent regardless of which direction they go." HoopsHype]



McCain bounced back after those three games, posting 17 points on a 7-of-10 shooting line from the field on Tuesday and giving the Sixers an enormous offensive lift off the bench. Time will tell, but Nurse may be taking a liking to using McCain in that sixth man role.

MORE: Can Sixers keep protected 2025 first-rounder?



Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice