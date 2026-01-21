Sixers power ranking roundup: Tyrese Maxey's All-Star starting nod, Joel Embiid's defense and more

Over the last two weeks, the Sixers have had a golden opportunity to bank wins against Eastern Conference cohorts which would have given them a leg up in the jumbled standings and potential tiebreaker victories. After an emphatic road win over the Orlando Magic, though, the Sixers have come up short of getting the job done.

First came a back-to-back against the Raptors in Toronto, in which the Sixers bungled the first game before a convincing win the following night. They played host to the Cleveland Cavaliers twice in a row, getting blown out and then succumbing to a late-game run in the next game. Those have been missed opportunities.

Let's see how the Sixers' recent skid has impacted their standing within NBA power rankings:

NBA.com: 13 (-1 from last week)

As always, John Schuhmann provides a slew of interesting data points, one of which pertains to Joel Embiid and his rim protection, which has at times been problematic this season:

" Opponents aren’t afraid to attack Joel Embiid at the rim, and the Cavs threw down two vicious dunks on his head on Friday. His rim protection mark (opponents have shot 57.6% at the basket when he’s been there) ranks just 26th among 111 players who’ve defended at least 100 shots at the rim, but it’s still better than his mark from last season (61.2%) or his Kia MVP season (also 61.2%). " [NBA.com]

Embiid's reduced mobility changes the way the Sixers have to defend; a spirited late push like the one they made in Tuesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns might not have been possible with the former NBA MVP out there because he does not move well enough for his teammates to truly swarm in front of him. At the same time, the Sixers clearly would have been better off managing that for the sake of getting Embiid's consistent scoring punch. They did not have enough offensive firepower to win.

ESPN: 14 (-3 from last week)

After ranking the Sixers a bit higher than others for a few weeks, ESPN fell back in line with the consensus this week, with Tim Bontemps posing the large question looming over the franchise right now:



"Philadelphia has had a very encouraging first half of the season, settling into the middle of the muddled East playoff picture while continuing to get Paul George and Joel Embiid up to speed, and getting dynamic play from All-Star starter Tyrese Maxey and star rookie VJ Edgecombe. But will the 76ers look to improve the team, or to potentially duck the luxury tax?" [ESPN]

As was detailed in this week's Sixers mailbag, there are many options and very little clarity as to what the organization's primary goals will be ahead of the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The Athletic: 14 (-1 from last week)

Law Murray, who voted for Maxey as an All-Star reserve, not a starter, writes the following:

"Maxey and the Sixers had a bad week hosting the Cavaliers, with Maxey getting held to a combined 36 points while the Cavs passed the Sixers in the standings. It’s been a great season for Maxey, but Philadelphia hasn’t had a four-game win streak since starting the season 4-0." [The Athletic]

Maxey's slump continued against Phoenix, as Suns defenders held him to 20 points on 25 shot attempts. Maxey took the blame for the loss after the game, suggesting if he played anywhere close to his normal level, the Sixers' six-point loss would have instead been a win.

