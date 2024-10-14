Instant observations: Paul George suffers left knee hyperextension in Sixers' preseason win vs. Hawks

The Sixers traveled to Atlanta for a preseason exhibition against the Hawks on Monday night, with three games to play this week in preparation for the team's regular season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Joel Embiid was not suited up, but everybody else was — until the Sixers' newest star went down with an apparent injury at the end of the first half.

Here is what stood out from the Sixers' 104-89 in Atlanta:

First Quarter

• Perhaps the most interesting part of this game came 30 minutes prior to tip-off: the Sixers announced their starting five, and it included Eric Gordon, but not Caleb Martin. Martin was believed to be close to a lock to factor into Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's starting unit. He very well still may, but the fact that Nurse is considering other possibilities strongly enough that he is willing to try them out in preseason games is noteworthy.



The starting five in full Monday night: Tyrese Maxey, Gordon, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George and Andre Drummond.

The idea here is fairly simple: George has enough size to defend most power forwards in an era filled with wings at the four — which I wrote about last month when previewing the nine-time All-Star's debut season in Philadelphia — and replacing Martin with Gordon gives George and Maxey considerably more space to thrive on offense. The obvious downside, though, is experiencing a noteworthy defensive downgrade. How strongly Nurse genuinely considers starting Gordon over Martin — or Oubre, for that matter — will be an interesting subplot over the next week and change.

• The first five minutes of this game were disastrous for the Sixers, who trailed 11-3 at the first timeout. The team made just one of its first nine shots while committing four turnovers. Their one made field goal, however, was a gorgeous pull-up three from George:

• The next four minutes or so were much cleaner for the Sixers, who relied on three Maxey buckets and a pair of George two-pointers to get back on track. One of Maxey's made shots was a picture-perfect step-back mid-range jumper; Maxey seems to be placing an emphasis on being more assertive in that area of the floor.



• Nurse brought in three substitutions to close out the opening frame: Kyle Lowry, Martin and Guerschon Yabusele replaced Gordon, George and Drummond. Yabusele continues to look like the clear front-runner for the third-string center spot.