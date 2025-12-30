More Sports:

December 30, 2025

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey ranks second in Eastern Conference in NBA All-Star Game voting with first batch of returns

Tyrese Maxey has made the NBA All-Star Game once before, but notching a starting spot would be a major accomplishment.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Maxey 12.30.25 Alonzo Adams/Imagn Images

Could Tyrese Maxey's second All-Star nod also include his first start?

Tyrese Maxey is second among all Eastern Conference players in votes for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, according to the first batch of voting results released by the league on Monday. Joel Embiid is 17th in the conference; no other Sixers cracked the top 20:

Maxey, the Sixers' sixth-year guard who has played like a superstar for much of the 2025-26 campaign, played in the 2024 All-Star game during the season in which he ended up winning the NBA Most Improved Player Award. However, the potential to earn a starting spot looms as an exciting possibility for the 25-year-old. It is a different level of achievement than just making an All-Star team.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tyrese Maxey Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the Holidays
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Government

N.J. lawmakers cancel vote affecting sale of animals at pet stores

NJ puppy store

Running

Frostbite 5-Miler returns to Ambler in February

KatrinaBrownPhotography_DSC_6007.jpg

Health Stories

As a health writer, here are five steps I took in 2025 that improved my life

Steps Better Health Naps

Music

Temple's Jazz Band to release live album from Japan concert

Terell Stafford Jazz

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Fireworks over the Delaware River Waterfront Visit Philly

Eagles

Eagles vs. Bills instant observations: The NFL's MVP has beaten every team – except the Birds

USATSI_27896039.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved