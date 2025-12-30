Sixers' Tyrese Maxey ranks second in Eastern Conference in NBA All-Star Game voting with first batch of returns

Tyrese Maxey is second among all Eastern Conference players in votes for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, according to the first batch of voting results released by the league on Monday. Joel Embiid is 17th in the conference; no other Sixers cracked the top 20:

Maxey, the Sixers' sixth-year guard who has played like a superstar for much of the 2025-26 campaign, played in the 2024 All-Star game during the season in which he ended up winning the NBA Most Improved Player Award. However, the potential to earn a starting spot looms as an exciting possibility for the 25-year-old. It is a different level of achievement than just making an All-Star team.

