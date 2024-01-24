Report: Doc Rivers to become new head coach of Milwaukee Bucks

Doc Rivers is finalizing an agreement to become head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee fired head coach Adrian Griffin midway through his first season with the franchise in spite of a 30-13 record.

Rivers, of course, was a much maligned figure during his three seasons as the Sixers' head coach. Playoff collapses in both 2021 and 2023 will forever define his Sixers tenure and there will be no shortage of fans who are glad to see Rivers lead a fellow Eastern Conference contender.

Rivers had joined ESPN as a broadcaster this season after parting with the Sixers, but now heads back to the bench.

