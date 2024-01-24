More Sports:

January 24, 2024

Report: Doc Rivers to become new head coach of Milwaukee Bucks

Former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is leaving the broadcast boost to lead the Milwaukee Bucks.

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Doc-Rivers-Sixers-Bucks David Richard/USA Today Sports

Doc Rivers will be the Milwaukee Bucks' new head coach.

Doc Rivers is finalizing an agreement to become head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee fired head coach Adrian Griffin midway through his first season with the franchise in spite of a 30-13 record.

Rivers, of course, was a much maligned figure during his three seasons as the Sixers' head coach. Playoff collapses in both 2021 and 2023 will forever define his Sixers tenure and there will be no shortage of fans who are glad to see Rivers lead a fellow Eastern Conference contender.

Rivers had joined ESPN as a broadcaster this season after parting with the Sixers, but now heads back to the bench.

Joel Embiid delivers a game for the ages

