Report: Sixers to sign Jabari Walker to two-year standard contract

The Sixers are signing Jabari Walker to a two-year standard contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Monday evening:

Walker, 23, signed a two-way contract with the Sixers in July after three years and 188 games of experience with the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker was one of many people surprised he was no longer on a standard contract, but was eager to prove he could help the Sixers win after assurance from the team that he would be given every opportunity to play, regardless of his contractual status.

"The plan that I had for myself, I didn't see two-way at all. I didn't think that would be a position I was in," Walker said at his introductory media availability. "But you know the market and just feedback, it doesn't lie. So whether that's things I need to be doing better or whether it's just situation, it all led to me being here and I'm just grateful for this moment because a lot of people don't even have this. I'm friends with old teammates that aren't even in the league anymore and I'm talking to them and they're like, ‘Man, take advantage of what you have in front of you.’ So yes, the goal is to [get] the [standard] contract, but just me being here and being part of a team that wants to win and playing with all these amazing guys, I think I'm just grateful to be here."

The Sixers kept their word. Walker's 50 days of availability were used in the first 50 games of the season (he was the only member of the team to dress for every single one of those games). Walker made a strong enough case that after a few games of being inactive, the team used the All-Star break to hammer out a deal that could lead to a longer-term pact down the road.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has repeatedly expressed an appreciation for Walker's tenacity as a rebounder, physical defender and ability to stay ready when not firmly in the rotation. Lately, Walker has been out of the mix, but Nurse has made continued comments about wanting to see Walker back on the floor.

While the Sixers entered the season with a perceived hole at power forward, they have gotten by at the four all season, thanks in large part to two-way signees Walker and Dominick Barlow. Barlow has been a stronger rotation piece – he is firmly cemented as a starter and got his standard contract a week and change earlier – but Walker has been a valuable innings-eater with a handful of standout performances under his belt. After the Sixers agreed to bring back veteran guard Cam Payne on Monday morning, the new deal for Walker fills the final spot on the team's standard roster.

MORE: How Samaki Walker gave son Jabari the 'foundation' he needed to reach NBA