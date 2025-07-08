Sixers soundbites: Jabari Walker talks two-way contract, hopes and expectations in Philadelphia

CAMDEN, NJ – A few days after putting pen to paper and signing a two-way contract with the Sixers, 22-year-old forward Jabari Walker met with the media at his new team's practice facility to discuss his decision to join the team, hopes and expectations for the season ahead and more.

A fresh batch of quotes from Walker in another edition of Sixers soundbites:

• Walker on what attracted him to the Sixers:

"I think the recruiting process, just talking to the staff and understanding that there's a place for me and there's a need. So I think that was a big part of it… Just from what I was getting from my agents, they kind of explored. There were other teams [interested] as well, but I think here just kind of stuck out looking at what I bring and what they can use."



• Walker on what he believes he can bring to this team:

"I think the guard play is amazing. There's great wings and obviously Joel and the bigs, the roster is pretty overall great. But I think that 3, 4 range is where I can bring some defensive energy, rebounding, [my] shooting’s improving, so I think there’s a couple different things I can add."



• Walker on advice he has received from his father, 10-year veteran Samaki Walker:

"My situation is different than his was, but he just talks to me a lot about adversity and just taking advantage of every opportunity I get. So he just told me this is another big opportunity, and nothing really changes as far as my work, my work ethic, everything I've done to get here just continues and just amplifies a little bit. Just with more opportunity, more work comes."



• Walker on improving from a 29.2 percent three-point shooter in his first two NBA seasons to 38.9 percent in his third campaign:

"First off, it'll be very important in a situation like this. Just relieving pressure off the main guys. We have some great ball-handlers and creators and they attract a lot of attention. So what's needed is that three-point shot, and I think just putting a lot of time into it has helped me a lot. It took me like a year or two just to get adjusted to the three-point line. I don't think my legs had enough to comprehend the game and then being efficient from the line, so I took a summer just strictly shooting, changing things about my form to make it a little bit more fluid, and it's been effective. I think it showed that with limited shots."



• Walker on the overwhelmingly positive reports out of Portland about his character following his three-year tenure with the Trail Blazers:

"It's crazy. Even the people I don't meet, you know? Word gets around fast. The interactions that I do have, whether it's at the airport, or getting food, they just pass those things along. So, it's crazy to see all the accounts and all the Instagram guys that I never met having all these great things to say about me. They're like, ‘I know him through a friend,’ or ‘I know him through a story.’ You never know who you come across and how you impact them. So I just try to be myself no matter what the day is, no matter where I'm at. And the fan base, they show love. It was amazing."



• Walker on his offseason priorities now that he has signed with a team:

"I think being able to expand to that three spot if ever needed. I think that requires just being strong with the ball. It doesn't require anything flashy. I think I can be stronger with the ball lower, which will allow me to move faster, move more powerfully, get more and-one finishes, get downhill, create better for others. So just being faster with my feet as well, making sure I can consistently guard one through four and one through five. But there were times last year where when I was tired, my feet got slow, and that wasn't a great representation of me. So just getting my feet faster."



• Walker on how he would describe his overall game to someone that has never watched him play:



"Starting off, energy. Just all the intangibles. I think I've been blessed with that – not everybody has that joy where they just wake up and they want an impact in the ways that don't involve the ball. So I think great teammate, great energy, positive attitude, those things right there. And then as far as on the court, shooting is definitely somewhere where I have impact now. Rebounding is a big thing. Defense. I'm unselfish. Playmaker, whether it's the ‘one-more’ simple passes or, you know, I have a couple of flashy highlights and assists in my career. Sharing the ball."



• Walker on how surprised he was to only sign a two-way contract rather than a standard deal:

"The plan that I had for myself, I didn't see two-way at all. I didn't think that would be a position I was in. But you know the market and just feedback, it doesn't lie. So whether that's things I need to be doing better or whether it's just situation, it all led to me being here and I'm just grateful for this moment because a lot of people don't even have this. I'm friends with old teammates that aren't even in the league anymore and I'm talking to them and they're like, ‘Man, take advantage of what you have in front of you.’ So yes, the goal is to [get] the [standard] contract, but just me being here and being part of a team that wants to win and playing with all these amazing guys, I think I'm just grateful to be here."



