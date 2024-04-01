More Sports:

April 01, 2024

Report: Joel Embiid expected to play this week

Joel Embiid is expected to return to play for the Sixers this week.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel-Embiid-Injury-Return

It looks like Joel Embiid will be back on the court soon.

Good news is here for a Sixers team that is fighting for their playoff lives to avoid the dreaded Play-In Tournament. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is expected to return to play this week, per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Wojnarowski says that Embiid is "nearing a return" and his status for the Sixers' next game, Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, is expected to come later on Monday.

It's a wild understatement to say the Sixers desperately need Embiid back in the lineup. They sit at 40-35 and in eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, two games behind the Pacers for the sixth seed. 

This is a developing story...

