Report: Joel Embiid expected to play this week

Good news is here for a Sixers team that is fighting for their playoff lives to avoid the dreaded Play-In Tournament. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is expected to return to play this week, per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski says that Embiid is "nearing a return" and his status for the Sixers' next game, Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, is expected to come later on Monday.

It's a wild understatement to say the Sixers desperately need Embiid back in the lineup. They sit at 40-35 and in eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, two games behind the Pacers for the sixth seed.

This is a developing story...

