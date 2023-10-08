More Sports:

October 08, 2023

Report: Joel Embiid, James Harden to miss Sixers' preseason opener

De'Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz will also be out.

By Jackson Frank
PhillyVoice Staff
Joel Embiid and James Harden will sit out the Sixers' preseason opener on Sunday against the Celtics.

Joel Embiid, James Harden, De'Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' preseason opener against the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

With three of last year's starters available – Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker – I presume Patrick Beverley and Paul Reed will join them in the starting unit. Mo Bamba getting the nod at center in place of Reed wouldn't surprise me either. 

Harden and Melton's absences should pave the way for third-year guard Jaden Springer to see a substantial role behind Maxey and Beverley. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Danuel House Jr. will also likely receive extended runs.

The Sixers and Celtics tip off at 6 p.m. inside TD Garden.

Jackson Frank
PhillyVoice Staff

