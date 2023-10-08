Report: Joel Embiid, James Harden to miss Sixers' preseason opener

Joel Embiid, James Harden, De'Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' preseason opener against the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

With three of last year's starters available – Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker – I presume Patrick Beverley and Paul Reed will join them in the starting unit. Mo Bamba getting the nod at center in place of Reed wouldn't surprise me either.

Harden and Melton's absences should pave the way for third-year guard Jaden Springer to see a substantial role behind Maxey and Beverley. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Danuel House Jr. will also likely receive extended runs.

The Sixers and Celtics tip off at 6 p.m. inside TD Garden.







