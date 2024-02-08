Sixers' Tyrese Maxey set to compete in NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will finally be making his first NBA All-Star appearance, and that'll tab him with showing off his all-around skills under the bright lights of the event's annual spectacle of a Saturday night.

The NBA announced Thursday that Maxey will be among the participants in the All-Star Skills Challenge, competing on a team alongside the Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes and the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young.

They'll make up the All-Star team for the contest, going up against Paolo Banchero (Magic), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), and Victor Wembanyama (Spurs) of Team Top Picks and Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner on Team Pacers – the hosting organization.

The team-based contest will go for three rounds – a full-court relay, passing drills, and shooting drills – and the group that racks up the most points at the end will be declared the winner.

Maxey, who has taken another leap this year as a guard both on and off the ball, should be able to excel in the format and hopefully make for another memorable Sixers All-Star moment.

All-Star Weekend will be coming up on February 16-18.

